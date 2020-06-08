HRD Minister Announces Dates For Re-opening Of Schools & Colleges; Details Here

As the country begins to open up in phases under 'Unlock-1', Union Minister for Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' revealed that schools and colleges would be re-opening from August 15. This comes shortly after speculations of educational institutions opening up in July did the rounds after the HRD Ministry announced dates for the final year exams. However, the HRD Minister has stated that they would try to get the results for all examinations declared by August 15 so that the new session can resume smoothly thereafter.

Pokhriyal also revealed that educational institutes would be reopened in a phased manner following zone-wise guidelines. Educational institutions in Green and Orange zones would reopen first and schools and colleges would open up following strict guidelines of distancing and hygiene. Along with this, there have been suggestions of classes being conducted in two shifts-- morning and evening to reduce the strength of students.

Many states such as Haryana, Bihar and Delhi have already batted for the re-opening of schools with Haryana already coming up with guidelines to resume education through 'demo schools,' first.

Recently the Union Human Resource Development Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, announced the date sheet for 10th and 12th board exams. The HRD Ministry has decided that the candidates who have moved to a different state or district due to the lockdown can opt to take the class 10 and 12 board exams there itself. The ministry took the decision in view of the long-distance journey that students would have to undertake and the quarantine measures that school authorities would also have to undertake.

