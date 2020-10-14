World Bank Funded Project STARS Approved Under NEP 2020, Pokhriyal Highlights Strengths

The Central Government on Wednesday approved the Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) program under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The central idea of the initiative is to enhance the learning outcomes in schools and revolutionise school learning process. Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to elaborate on the initiative in a series of tweets. He stated that the program will impact the lives of 250 million students & 10 million teachers across 1.5 million schools.

Launching Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project to provide quality #education.#Cabinet pic.twitter.com/aA2Zx4byjd — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 14, 2020

"Stars will facilitate enhanced classroom layouts, developmentally appropriate teaching-learning material, academic support systems, parental engagement strategies, and administrative & academic monitoring for early education,'' the education minister said in another tweet.

Pokhriyal also said that a National Assessment Centre -- PARAKH will be established for continuous tracking of learning, conceptual assessments, and data-driven decision making leading to examination reforms.

A National Assessment Centre, #PARAKH will be established under #STARS for continuous tracking of learning, conceptual assessments, and data-driven decision making leading to examination reforms. #Cabinet pic.twitter.com/HotEVnRHbN — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 14, 2020

The STARS program will also focus on the training module of teachers, by "bolstering need-based teacher training, peer learning, revamp in-service professional development, & institute effective, transparent systems for performance management." The program will also include career counselling and in-school vocational education along with internships with market relevance.

As per the goals of #NEP2020, STARS will ensure that nobody is left behind, with a targeted focus on vulnerable groups. #STARSinSTATES #Cabinet — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 14, 2020

STARS corresponds with NEP 2020

Keeping in mind the goal of NEP 2020, STARS program will also train students in soft skills and STEM/STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math) related skills.

The government has planned to implement the program in six states -- Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha, for which the World Bank is funding near about Rs 3,700 crore out of the 5,718 crore project, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said while addressing a press conference.

"India has started implementing the New Education Policy. The base is learning with understanding and learning outcome is important. There should be an improvement in learning. Therefore, a new programme called Strengthening Teaching Learning and Results for States (STARS) project was cleared by Cabinet today," Javadekar said.

"This will impact the very processes of education in early childhood care - fundamental literacy and fundamental numeracy. For this, we need to train the teachers. We have to improve board examinations. There shall be separate assessment institution which will come in force. The World Bank will give Rs 3,700 crores to Government. The state governments will give Rs 2000 crores," the minister said.

"A similar programme through ADB corporation will be implemented in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Assam and Tamil Nadu. The total project cost is Rs 5,718 crore. It will pave a pay for fundamental literacy," he added.

The decision was taken to implement the project after a union cabinet meeting on Wednesday chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

