Abdullah, Mufti Call DDC Poll Trends 'encouraging' As PAGD Leads In Over 100 Seats

Reacting to the 'encouraging' trends of the DDC polls, former Chief Minister and J&K's National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah expressed his gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, thanking them for their support to the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and their fight to restore Article 370 in the UT.

"The JKPAGD is an alliance that emerged out of the betrayal of the people of J&K on 5th Aug 2019. We have faced every obstacle - illegal detentions, agency threats & pressures, our candidates were locked up to stop them campaigning & from all this we are emerging victorious. All of us in the PAGD are deeply indebted & grateful to the people of J&K for your support at this critical juncture. We reaffirm our commitment to use all democratic & legal weapons at our disposal to continue to fight for our rights," said Abdullah.

The trends that have emerged in the DDC polls in J&K are very encouraging for the @JKPAGD. The BJP had made this election a prestige issue about Art 370 & J&K’s special status. The people have now spoken & it’s for those who believe in democracy to pay heed to these voices. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 22, 2020

People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti also lauded the PAGD cadre for tirelessly working to fight 'the hurdles posed by the Centre', saying that the alliance's victory was an indicator of the citizens' stance to restore Article 370.

"I was illegally detained thrice over the course of a fortnight. PAGD candidates were locked up in a government building while others barred from canvassing. Despite all these obstacles PAGD emerged as winners. This has been a hard-earned victory for all us. Even after a split in PDP engineered by GOI & all the attempts to write us off, my cadre worked day & night to ensure the party’s victory. I am extremely grateful to them," she said.

Todays DDC results have made it clear that people of J&K voted en masse for @JKPAGD thus rejecting the unconstitutional decision to abrogate Article 370. They have overwhelmingly supported @JKPAGD which stands for restoration of J&Ks special status. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 22, 2020

Our win is dedicated to PAGD cadre who worked tirelessly to ensure our success. GOI left no stone unturned to create hurdles for us. Beginning with @parawahid’s arrest a day after he filed his DDC nominations, restricting our movement & not allowing us to campaign. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 22, 2020

J&K DDC Election Results

The fate of nearly 4,200 candidates for 280 District Development Council (DDC) seats in Jammu and Kashmir is currently under question as the counting of votes continues in the Union Territory. As per the latest trends, the BJP is projected to emerge as the single-largest party leading in 76 seats. Meanwhile, amongst the parties allied under the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), J&K NC is leading in 64 seats, PDP in 26, CPI(M) in 5, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference in 7, the Indian National Congress in 26 seats and the JKPM in 3. Apart from the PAGD, the J&K Apni Party is leading in 10 and others including Independent candidates in 55+ seats.

Confirmed victories so far

1. BJP- 33

2 . J&K NC- 32

3. Independent- 28

4. J&K PDP- 17

5. INC- 11

6. JKAP- 7

7. CPI (M)- 5

8. JKPC- 3

9. JKPM- 2

10. JKNPP- 1

