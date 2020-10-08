After Nitish's '7 Nishcay', Tejashwi & Tej Pratap Unveils '10 Gurantee' For Bihar Polls

Ahead of assembly elections in Bihar, RJD's Chief Ministerial candidate and former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav has released a list of 10 promises. Terming them as 'Tej Tejashwi ki 10 gurantee', RJD poll promises are similar to that of the '7 Nishchay' of the JDU. The 10 guarantee includes - longest and cheapest transportation, the best education system in the country, cheap and good hospitals, 24-hour electricity, among others.

READ | Relief for Tejashwi as Bihar cops arrest 7 in ex-RJD Secy's murder; party slams CM Nitish

Nitish's 7 Nishchay II

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled 7 Nischay II on the day EC announced the dates for the polls. Kumar said that Phase-II of the seven resolves would include enhancing skill of youths to brighten their jobs prospect, promoting entrepreneurship among women by providing them financial assistance, irrigation facility to every agriculture field and additional health facilities for people and animals.

Seven resolves, launched by the Nitish Kumar administration for its 2015-20 term, comprised seven schemes to ensure basic necessities such as supply of piped drinking water, construction of toilets and concrete drains and electricity connection to every household.

READ | Bihar: JDU's Gupteshwar Pandey says 'not contesting polls' after Buxar goes to BJP kitty

Bihar Assembly elections 2020

Bihar goes to polls in three phases for its 243 assembly seats on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Keeping in view the COVID-19 protocol, the voting time has been increased by one hour. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The NDA has announced its seat-sharing formula: The BJP will contest 121 seats and the JD(U) will contest 115, while Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM will contest 7 seats. The VIP party will be incorporated in the BJP's seats. The Mahgathbandhan has announced Tejashwi Yadav as its CM face, and RJD-Congress has agreed on a 144-70 seat-sharing formula along with three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats. There are three other alliances also that will contest elections this year namely Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) - JAP, ASP, SDP, and BMP, United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) - AIMIM-SJD and BSP-RLSP

In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

READ | Sushil Modi Slams Congress As RJD Fields Rape-accused's Wives; Wants Priyanka's Reply

READ | Bihar Polls 2020: JDU Opines On LJP's Decision To Contest Alone, Asks 'What Differences?'