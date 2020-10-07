Sushil Modi Slams Congress As RJD Fields Rape-accused's Wives; Wants Priyanka's Reply

Even as Congress and RJD have chosen to not give tickets to rape-accused leaders in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, Deputy CM Sushil Modi has attacked both parties. In a series of tweets, Sushil Modi said that Congress chooses to raise their voice selectively on the matter of rape, and posed a question on Congress-ally RJD giving tickets to the relatives of rape accused.

Terming Rahul Gandhi's visit to Hathras, as 'Hathras tourism', Sushil Modi said that Congress seeks vote for wives of rape accused MLA Arun Yadav and Rajaballabh Yadav. While Arun Yadav's wife Kiran Devi has been given a ticket from Sandesh assembly seat, Rajaballabh Yadav's wife Vibha Devi is a candidate from Nawada Assembly seat.

"The Congress, which has maintained silence over rape incidents in Baran and other places in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, decided to send two-star campaigners Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Hathras tourism, after which the party decided it would not give tickets to any rape accused. On the other hand, the Congress will be seen seeking votes in support of the wives of rape accused MLA Arun Yadav and Rajaballabh Yadav in two constituencies of Bihar. Will Priyanka Gandhi come to oppose RJD candidates Nawada and Sandesh? Can Congress sensitize its allies on the issue of rape?"

दूसरी तरफ कांग्रेस बिहार के दो चुनाव क्षेत्रों में बलात्कार के अारोपी विधायक अरुण यादव और सजायाफ्ता राजबल्लभ यादव की पत्नियों के समर्थन में वोट मांगती नजर आएगी।

क्या प्रियंका गांधी नवादा और संदेश में राजद उम्मीदवारों का विरोध करने आएँगी? — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 6, 2020

Bihar Assembly election

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST candidates. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The upcoming Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The NDA has announced its seat-sharing formula: The BJP will contest 121 seats and the JD(U) will contest 115, while Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM will contest 7 seats. The VIP party will be incorporated in the BJP's seats, CM Nitish Kumar said.

