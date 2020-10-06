Amid NDA's Seat-sharing Deal, Paswan Promises 'BJP-LJP Govt Will Probe Nitish-era Scheme'

Even as the NDA briefing on the seat-sharing formula for the Bihar polls was underway, LJP national president Chirag Paswan fired another salvo at JD(U) president Nitish Kumar. He announced that the corruption in the Bihar government's 'Mukhyamantri Saat Nishchay Yojana' would be investigated immediately after the formation of the BJP-LJP government. In a veiled warning to Kumar, he predicted that all the guilty persons would be jailed.

At the same time, he assured that substantial allocation shall be made towards this scheme so that the pending development works are not affected. In the upcoming Bihar Assembly election, LJP has decided to contests separately citing ideological differences with JD(U). At the same time, Paswan clarified that his party would not only remain a part of the NDA at the Centre but also join hands with BJP to form the government in Bihar.

अगली सरकार बनते ही सात निश्चय योजना में हुए भ्रष्टाचार की जाँच कर सभी दोषीयों को जेल भेजा जाएगा व लम्बित राशि का तुरंत भुगतान किया जाएगा ताकि अधूरे पड़े कार्य पुरे हों सके। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 6, 2020

Chirag Paswan attacks JD(U)

A day earlier, Chirag Paswan cautioned the people of Bihar in an open letter against attempts to spread the lie that LJP was going solo as a result of his political ambition. Maintaining that joining the Mahagatbandhan would have been an easier choice, he said that LJP wanted to bring back Bihar's lost pride. Lamenting that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hadn't lived up to his party's expectations, Paswan questioned the JD(U) president's idea of development. Terming this as a decisive moment in the state's history, Paswan warned that every vote cast in favour of a JD(U) candidate would lead to more migration.

NDA's seat-sharing formula

In a significant climbdown for the JD(U), it will contest only 115 seats on this occasion, ceding 7 seats for Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM. On the other hand, BJP shall field candidates in 121 constituencies. While Bihar CM Nitish Kumar declared that the Vikassheel Insaan Party will be accommodated in the BJP's quota of seats, there was no clarity on the number of seats it will contest.

During the press briefing, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal stressed that Kumar is the sole face of the "unbreakable" NDA alliance in Bihar. However, he did not directly comment on LJP's anti-JD(U) stance. The new seat-sharing deal and Chirag Paswan's comments have given rise to speculations about BJP trying to weaken the bargaining power of JD(U) in a post-election scenario.

