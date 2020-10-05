Bihar Polls: Chirag Paswan Justifies Decision To Go Solo, Predicts BJP-LJP Govt Formation

LJP national president Chirag Paswan on Monday defended his party's decision to contest the Bihar polls separately owing to ideological differences with JD(U). Maintaining that joining the Mahagatbandhan would have been an easier choice, he said that LJP wanted to bring back Bihar's lost pride. Lamenting that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hadn't lived up to his party's expectations, Paswan questioned the JD(U) president's idea of development.

The Jamui Lok Sabha MP cautioned the people of Bihar against attempts to spread the lie that LJP was going solo as a result of his political ambition. Reiterating that the BJP-LJP government will be formed in Bihar under the leadership of BJP, he affirmed full faith in PM Modi's vision of a "double-engine ki sarkar". Terming this as a decisive moment in the state's history, Paswan warned that every vote cast in favour of a JD(U) candidate would lead to more migration. Earlier, he had clarified that LJP will continue to support the NDA government at the Centre.

If I had to choose the easier path I would have joined the 'gathbandhan', but I choose a difficult path to give Bihar its due and bring back the state's lost pride: Lok Jan Shakti Party Chief Chirag Paswan on LJP's decision to fight Bihar polls alone pic.twitter.com/r4mOEiMk6B — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

Bihar Assembly election

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST candidates. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The upcoming Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

