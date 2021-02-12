Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections: YSRCP-backed Candidates Bag 81.1% In Phase 1 Of Polls

The candidates supported by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party have bagged 81.1% in the first phase of the Panchayat Elections in the state. The first phase of polling for 2,723 panchayats and 20,157 ward members in 18 revenue divisions had culminated on Tuesday with YSRCP winning 2637 panchayats while the Telugu Desam Party crawled its way with 15% (508) votes. The remaining 98 were won by others. However, the number is further expected to increase as the results of 6 panchayats are still awaited.

In phase 1 of Panchayat Elections in Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu Desam Party faces ‘unfathomable humiliation’ due to the party’s poor performance even in its age-old bastions. TDP’s senior leaders and former ministers failed to secure even a decent number of Panchayats in their respective constituencies including Chandra Babu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh himself.

In the constituency of TDP state president K. Atchennaidu, Tekkali, the ‘yellow’ outfit only got 23 seats out of 135 panchayats that went to polls in the first phase. The initiatives implemented by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister led the YSRCP-backed candidates to win as many as 112 panchayats that fall under Atchennaidu’s constituency, despite TDP state president trying to intimidate candidates.

YSRCP and TDP seats in constituencies

In Undi, the constituency of TDP MLA K.Siva, TDP won just 14 out of 70 panchayats as compared to YSRCP’s 50.

In Mailavaram, the constituency of former TDP minister Devineni Uma, the party managed to win just 3 out of 48 panchayats as compared to YSRCP’s 44.

In Kondepi, the constituency of TDP MLA DB Viranjaneya Swamy, YSCRP pocketed as 10 panchayats out of the 18 while the TDP was limited to 6.

In Repalle, the constituency of TDP leader A. Satya Prasad, the yellow party won just 14 out of 86 panchayats while the YSCRP secured 70.

Paruchuru, the constituency of Eluri Sambasiva Rao, the YSRCP secured as many as 75 out of 95 panchayats while the TDP was limited to 20.

Peddapuram, the constituency of former Deputy CM and Home Minister N. Chinarajappa, TDP managed to win just 5 out of 41 panchayats, while YSRCP bagged 34.

Palakollu, the constituency of TDP MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu, TDP managed to secure just 7 out of 52 panchayats as compared to YSRCP's 39

Ponnuru, the constituency of TDP's Dhulipala Narendra, TDP has won just 8 out if 36 panchayats as compared to YSRCP's 27.

