Delhi CM Kejriwal Lays Foundation Stone For 1164-bed Sirsapur Hospital; 1500 To Be Added

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the new 1164-bed Super Speciality Hospital to be built at Siraspur in Badli. Addressing a huge crowd at the event, Kejriwal said, "This hospital will be constructed with the capacity of 2700 beds. In the first phase, we will build a hospital accommodating 1164 beds and then 1500 beds will be added later."

Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal laying the foundation stone for the new 1164 bedded hospital in Siraspur.

Kejriwal also announced that free travel in buses for women and free electricity up to 200 units shall continue for the next five years if the AAP government is re-elected in the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. Kejriwal said, "The opposition parties are against 200 units of free electricity and free travel women in buses, but both of these will continue to be available for the next five years when our party is re-elected."

Later in the day, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the BJP has been "blatantly lying" about regularising unauthorised colonies and thanked Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, for "telling the truth" on the issue through Delhi Development Authority. Tagging his deputy Manish Sisodia's tweet in which he shared FAQs (frequently asked questions) from DDA website on unauthorised colonies, Kejriwal claimed the website shows that the Centre's scheme will neither regularise unauthorised colonies nor the houses there.

DDA website says that centre’s scheme will neither regularize unauth colonies nor their houses.



Really shocking. Can’t believe that BJP spoke such a blatant lie to the people and has put up so many hoardings



Thanks @HardeepSPuri ji for telling truth to people thro DDA website https://t.co/6lnAryas26 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 29, 2019

Sisodia said BJP is deliberately misleading the people. "If they really want to regularise the unauthorized colonies why don't they give registry to the people," he told reporters in a press conference. "DDA in their website clearly mentions -This policy is not for regularization of the unauthorized colonies nor of the structures therein," Sisodia said, showing the FAQs. The BJP has not responded yet on the issue.

