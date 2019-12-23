Jharkhand Polls: 'BJP Trailing Clear Signal From Voters,' Says JMM Leader Bhattacharya

As the trends show that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its allies are winning in the State, JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya reiterated that this loss is a clear signal to BJP from the voters. This came up as Bhattacharya called out PM Modi and HM Shah over their varied comments on Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens on various occasions. Supriyo Bhattacharya also added that BJP’s campaign stressing on ‘65paar’ (Over 65) was actually meant for JMM and its allies.

Supriyo Bhattacharya on election trends

The JMM leader talking about the current trends in the election results said, “The trends are satisfactory. If you look at the whole election you will see the margin of winning and losing is very less. This is because many parties were contesting in a small state. We (JMM) were anyway there with our allies, but there were many other parties contesting which include BJP, AJSU, JVM and others. So many parties contesting the elections have divided the votes. But we will tell you one thing very comfortably, BJP during their campaign had said ‘65paar’ (Over 65), But now I think they said it for us.”

“People are fearing the ruling party because of the decisions like passing CAA. PM Modi at Ramlila Maidan had said that NRC has not even been implemented yet, people don’t need to fear. But the Home Minister on December 10 in Lok Sabha said that CAA will be passed, and I will bring NRC on the same floor of the house. On top of that, he repeated the same thing on December 11 in Rajya Sabha too. This is clear that people want to save the Constitution, they want to save their identity. The first referendum of this has been given by Jharkhand to the whole nation in the form of a signal,” he added.

2014 Assembly polls

The last Jharkhand assembly polls saw the BJP sweep the elections after the first Modi wave winning 37 seats. Along with an alliance with AJSU and some defected JVM MLAs, the BJP successfully formed the government ushering Jharkhand's first non-tribal CM. The JMM which had held the government in the State managed to win only 19 seats, while the Congress was left with only 6 seats.

