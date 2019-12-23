Jharkhand Elections: 'BJP Can Win Over PM's Popularity' Claims JDU’s Rajeev Ranjan

Janta Dal (United) leader Rajeev Ranjan while talking about the ongoing counting for the Jharkhand assembly polls said that it was not a good time to comment on the likely results as trends can change. He asserted that exit polls have been wrong in many cases and thus, it is better to wait till the time half of the counting is over. He also added that JD(U) is not looking to form a government in Jharkhand, but they want to first expand in the state.

Rajeev Ranjan on Jharkhand vote counting

Talking about the current trends in counting, Rajeev Ranjan said, “I don’t think it's the right time to comment on anything right now. Let us at least wait till the time half of the counting process is completed. The exit polls are different from the real results and a lot of time. Also, PM Modi has created a wave in the whole country, it is likely that BJP can lead in Jharkhand because of PM Modi’s popularity.” “Our party’s motive in Jharkhand is clear, we are not fighting there to form a government. We are fighting there to establish our roots and enter the political landscape over there. We can only comment on any likely results after the results come in,” he added.

Current trends

At the time of publishing, the Official Election Commission trends show that for 81 seats in the assembly, BJP is leading on 27 seats, Congress on 13, JMM on 25, RJD on 5, AJSU on 3, JVM on 4, and BSP, CPI (ML), NCP and Indpeendents on 1 seat each.

2014 Assembly polls

The last Jharkhand state polls saw the BJP sweep the elections after the first Modi wave winning 37 seats. Along with an alliance with AJSU and some defected JVM MLAs, the BJP successfully formed the government ushering Jharkhand's first non-tribal CM. The JMM which had held the government in the state managed to win only 19 seats, while the Congress was left with only 6 seats.

