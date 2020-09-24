Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Ally RLSP Dissatisfied With RJD: 'Seat-share Unimportant'

In another setback for Bihar's Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Thursday, expressed dissatisfaction with the RJD's leadership. Speaking at a party meet, he said that people need leadership which can stand up to Nitish Kumar. Maintaining that seat-sharing was not important, he said that it was about Bihar - which is up for polls in October-November.

RLSP hints quitting Mahagathbandhan

It is not possible to bring in change while standing behind the leadership of RJD. Seat-sharing is not very important for us. But this is not about seat-sharing, this is about Bihar. People want leadership which can stand up to Nitish Kumar: RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha pic.twitter.com/JwXCTygXrz — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

RLSP and RJD

Kushwaha had quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in December 2018 after failing to get any representation in the seat-sharing deal between BJP and JD(U) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In the same month, Kushwaha joined hands with Congress, RJD and HAM in Bihar vowing to fight the NDA which he claimed had become 'arrogant in Bihar', as per reports. He had even urge Ram Vilas Paswan to ditch the NDA. The Mahagathbandhan had won only 1 seat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Bihar DGP takes VRS

On Tuesday, Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey voluntary retirement (VRS) from service, triggering speculation that he would contest the coming state Assembly polls. Pandey had headed the Sushant Singh Rajput probe in Bihar, recommending it to be transferred to the CBI. Earlier, Pandey had taken premature retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009, but later the state government did not accept his VRS application and reinstated him in the service.

Confirming his foray into politics, Pandey said to ANI, "People have been coming to me in large numbers from Begusarai, Sitamarhi, Shahpur and several other districts, telling me that I should contest election from their district. Buxar is my home district where I was born and brought up. If they want me to, then I may enter politics." A YouTube music video featuring the ex-top cop dubbing him as the 'Robinhood of Bihar' has been released since his VRS.

Political shuffle

Several jolts have occurred to the RJD ahead of the polls, senior JD(U) leaders are reportedly in talks with former party leader Sharad Yadav, launching speculations of his 'ghar wapaasi'. Meanwhile, ex-chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, declared that his Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will join the NDA. Similarly, RJD MLA Chandrika Rai - who was a close friend of Lalu Yadav and also Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law, senior MLAs Faraz Fatmi, Jaiwardhan Yadav and three more MLAs quit RJD and joined the ruling Nitish Kumar-led JDU. Recently, Senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Rai also passed away, after quitting the party.