Bihar CM Candidate Pushpam Priya Slams 'Nitish-Lalu Raj', Wants Prez Rule For Fair Polls

London-return Pushpam Priya Choudhary who is the daughter of JDU leader Vinod Choudhary had on March 8 declared herself as the Chief Ministerial candidate. Since then she has been touring the State extensively gathering support for her party 'Plurals.' She says that her vision is to "open up Bihar" and end the "30 years of lockdown" in the State that has been imposed under the rule of both Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar.

However, as the nomination process began, scores of her party's nominees faced hurdles with the Election Commission cancelling their nomination due to various reasons. Pushpam Priya has now written to the President of India asking him to impose President's rule in the State to conduct free and fair elections. She has accused the Nitish and the Lalu regimes of meddling with the electoral process. Priya has said that "free and fair election is not possible under Nitish-Lalu as they resort to abusing the women candidate, and threatening others."

Father Vinod Chaudhary in JDU

After Pushpam Priya Choudhary declared herself as Chief Ministerial candidate, her father Vinod Chaudhary clarified that the JD(U) is not supporting her decision and stated that he will not switch sides either. "It is her decision to declare herself as the "Chief Ministerial candidate" and she is educated enough to decide for herself," Vinod Chaudhary had said. "Why will the party support me. They have no right to support. My daughter is challenging the top leaders of the party."

