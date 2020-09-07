Bihar CM Says State Has Enough Arrangements For COVID; Flags Off Bihar Polls Campaign

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launching his assembly election campaign by a virtual rally on September 7 said that many people are accusing the state government of poor COVID-19 management without any information. The decision to increase the testing capacity of the state was taken in March and in today's date, more than 1.50 lakh people are being tested in Bihar every day. Kumar is seeking a sixth term as CM as the JD(U)-BJP alliance eyes a win in the October-November Bihar Polls.

Many people in Bihar keep criticising us, without any information. In March, we had decided to increase testing capacity for #COVID19 & today over 1 lakh 50 thousand people are being tested every day. We have more than sufficient arrangements for COVID here: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pic.twitter.com/lTcPEbc7Ui — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

READ | Bihar Polls: BJP's RP Singh Claims 'We Can Form Govt Alone', Says Seat Share Talks Soon

Bihar Polls: CM says the state has 'sufficient arrangements for COVID'

Bihar Chief Minister said more Coronavirus positive cases are being reported in the state because the testing has been increased in the past few days. He also said that the state has more than enough arrangements to battle COVID-19.

Nitish Kumar set the stage for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on Monday, September 7, with a virtual rally. In this virtual rally, he connected with lakhs of people as the NDA looks to repeat its electoral victory, battling COVID-19 pandemic, floods and the political unrest caused due to the mysterious death of the famous Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, who belonged to Patna. The rally by the Nitish Kumar which started at 11:30 am was earlier planned for September 6 but had to be postponed by a day due to week-long mourning over the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

READ | Bihar Polls: BJP Names Ravi Shankar Prasad As Campaign Chief; Fadnavis Not Mentioned

As per the latest COVID-19 data, the recovery rate in Bihar rose to 88.24 per cent on Sunday. The recovery rate on Saturday was 88.01 per cent. Until now Bihar has had 1,47,661 positive COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours 1829 new cases and 15 more deaths have been reported. The total number of active Coronavirus cases in Delhi are 16,426. Altogether 1,51,033 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, while 40.22 lakh such tests were conducted till date.

READ | Bihar Polls: Ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi Returns To NDA Fold; Says' Full Faith In Modi-Nitish'

Bihar assembly elections

Bihar will go to polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the EC releasing guidelines for conducting polls. As BJP lost in Delhi, all eyes are set on former party chief Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar -led JDU. While Kumar faces strong anti-incumbency, RJD - Bihar's main opposition has lost the lustre it once had due to the absence of it's chief Lalu Prasad Yadav - with his son Tejashwi, most likely to be named as CM hopeful. Currently, the JDU-BJP combination rules the state with 131 seats, while the RJD-Congress opposition has 111 seats.

READ | Ex-JDU Chief Sharad Yadav In Talks With Party Netas Before Bihar Polls; May Rejoin NDA