Ex-JDU Chief Sharad Yadav In Talks With Party Netas Before Bihar Polls; May Rejoin NDA

Days after ex-chief minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi returned to the NDA fold, sources have told Republic World that senior JD(U) leaders are in talks with former party leader Sharad Yadav, launching speculations of his 'ghar wapaasi.' This comes after Sharad Yadav was admitted to a Gurugram hospital and JD(U) General Secretary KC Tyagi reportedly spoke with him and also arranged a call between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's aide and him. If sources are to be believed, the stage is set for Sharad Yadav's return to JDU, three years after he was removed from the party, and a month ahead of the Bihar polls.

Why did Sharad Yadav leave JD(U)?

Sharad Yadav, who was one of the trusted lieutenants of Nitish Kumar was removed from the leader of Rajya Sabha in 2017 after he publically condemned Nitish for quitting the grand alliance. Yadav then challenged the disqualification in the Delhi High Court and the case is still pending.

Though Sharad Yadav in May 2018 formed his own party - Loktantrik Janata Dal, he unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Madhepura on RJD ticket and lost. His return is symbolic for the JD(U) as Nitish Kumar faces heat over the COVID-19 situation, unemployment and migrant crisis in the state.

Manjhi rejoins NDA

Earlier this week, ex-chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, declared that his Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will join the NDA. This came as a major development ahead of the Bihar elections and a jolt to the RJD. The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will not merge with any party, rather it will be a part of the NDA in the Bihar elections that is due in October-November, party spokesperson Danish Rizwan said. Moreover, he added that the number of seats the party will get to contest in the upcoming elections was never an issue for it as the HAM(S) will join the NDA for the development of the state.

Rahul Gandhi plans virtual rallies

Meanwhile, amid internal chaos in Congress, Rahul Gandhi is set to campaign in the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar, said sources on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi's eyes at Congress fortune in Bihar as well as aims to motivate party workers ahead of the campaign season, sources added. Congress' election in-charge and national secretary Ajay Kapoor said that the former Congress chief will conduct 100 virtual rallies throughout the state from September 1 to 21.

BJP finalises poll strategy

Ahead of assembly polls in Bihar, political alignments in the state have begun, with the BJP declaring that anyone who favours Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is welcome to join their fold. BJP chief JP Nadda also held a crucial meeting with party MPs to finalise its poll strategy. The BJP's national president had already declared that NDA will contest the election under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

Bihar elections 2020

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Bihar is all set to go to polls for a 243-member assembly seat in October-November. THE Election Commission has issued directives to conduct election amid COVID, however, the dates are yet to be announced. In the 2015 assembly polls, CM Nitish Kumar's JDU, then a part of the Mahagathbandhan won 71 seats, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD won 80 seats, and Congress won 27 seats. The BJP which fought the elections alone after Kumar in 2013 broke the 17-year-old alliance won a mere 53 seats out of 157 contested. However, the saffron party came back to power when Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and once again stitched an alliance with the BJP.

