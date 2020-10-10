Bihar Elections 2020: In Congress Star-campaigners, Ghulam Nabi Azad Before Priyanka Vadra

Prepping for the Bihar State Assembly polls, Congress on Saturday, released its star campaigners list as BJP chief J P Nadda announced his first rally in Patna. The list comprising of top Bihar politicians like former Speaker Meira Kumar and ex-MP Shatrughan Sinha, also had Ghulam Nabi Azad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi. Other star-campaigners include three Congress CMs - Amarinder Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. Congress has also released its first list of 21 candidates for Phase-1 polls.

Congress releases star-campaigners

The list of campaigners - for phase 1 polls which will be held on October 28 - also included ex-Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, Sachin Pilot, Raj Babbar etc. Incidentally, Azad - who recently penned a letter seeking 'structural changes' in Congress - features ahead of Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Azad's 'elevation' over Vadra is evident as the star-campaigners' list traditionally represents a heirarchy within the grand old party. The Congress and RJD along with three Left parties are contesting the Bihar polls under the leadership of Tejaswi Yadav - the coalition's CM candidate.

Seat sharing formula

The NDA- led by BJP poll-in-charge Devendra Fadnavis has faced a revolt from LJP, which has decided to contest separately claiming ideological differences with JD(U). Snubbing them, BJP has reaffirmed Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate and has released its seat-share with JD(U) with BJP keeping 121 seats for itself out of which 11 seats will be given to Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insaan Party. On the other hand, JD(U) will field its candidates in only 115 constituencies whereas Hindustani Awam Morcha has been given the go-ahead in 7 seats- Kasba, Makhdumpur, Kutumba, Imamganj, Barachatti, Tikari and Sikandra. LJP has stated that it will not field its candidates against BJP and is open to a post-poll coalition.

Similarly, Mahagathbandhan which saw initial revolt from Congress finally agreed to a 144-70 seat-share formula with Congress, and three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats. BJP, JDU, Congress, RJD, JMM have already released their list of candidates. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan face three coalitions - 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' (PDA) - comprising of JAP, AJP, SDP, BMP, and Grand Democratic Secular Front - comprising of AIMIM, RLSP, BSP, SJDD and SBSP. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

