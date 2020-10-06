Bihar Elections 2020: LJP's Chirag Paswan Says 'state Always Lacked Options'; Eyes Allies

After parting ways with Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) party in Bihar, LJP national president Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday that the state always “lacked options,” and that it is good that people will have multiple options to choose from.

The Jamui MP further stated that whoever gains Lok Janshakti Party’s support in Bihar, that party comes to power, as it always opts for a pre-poll alliance. “Someone has to take a risk. We have already spent the last 30 years in setting social engineering and other factors,” Chirag Paswan said.

The LJP chief on Monday defended his party's decision to contest the Bihar polls separately owing to ideological differences with JD(U). Paswan said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hadn't lived up to his party's expectations and questioned his idea of development.

He cautioned the people of Bihar against attempts to spread the lie that LJP was going solo as a result of his political ambition. He has expressed confidence that the BJP-LJP government will be formed in Bihar and affirmed full faith in PM Modi's vision of "double-engine ki sarkar".

READ | JD(U) Hits Back At Ally-turned-adversary Chirag Over Open Letter

READ | Bihar Polls: Chirag Paswan Justifies Decision To Go Solo, Predicts BJP-LJP Govt Formation

Bihar Assembly election

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST candidates. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The upcoming Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

READ | Bihar Elections: ECI Holds Observers' Briefing Ahead Of 'world's Largest' Polls Amid COVID

READ | 'Let Me Enjoy The Moment', Says LJP Chief Chirag Paswan After Deciding To Go Solo In Bihar