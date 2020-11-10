Bihar Elections: Amit Shah Dials Nitish Kumar To Congratulate As NDA Leads In 123 Seats

With the NDA cruising towards victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialed incumbent CM Nitish Kumar to congratulate him. As per the latest trends, the NDA alliance comprising of the BJP, HAM, and JD(U) is leading on 123 seats while the Mahagathbandhan leads on 110 seats in the 243-seated assembly. The Election Commission has informed that the counting is expected to go on till 'late evening'.

With NDA breaching the majority mark, celebrations have already begun across Bihar. BJP supporters have started gathering in numbers outside the party's headquarters in Delhi. As per Election Commission, NDA has won five seats and the Mahagathbandhan has won three seats.

'Absolutely glitch-free counting process so far'

Addressing a press conference at 2 PM earlier today, the Election Commission had informed that the counting process of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 has been "absolutely glitch-free" so far. It informed that slightly more than 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar so far out of the 4.10 crores votes which were cast during the three-phase election and the counting process will continue till late Tuesday evening.

"Needless to say that there has been an absolutely glitch-free counting process so far. From what we have been able to gauge so far, slightly more than 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar which means that there is significant ground to be covered yet. I think that there are no issues which have come to our notice from any quarters," an Election Commission of India officer said in a news conference.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain also clarified again that EVMs are 'robust and tamper-proof' and 'Supreme Court upheld the integrity of EVMs more than once'. Election Commission had also offered an EVM challenge in 2017. The integrity of EVMs is without any doubt and merits no further clarification," he said.

