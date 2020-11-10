Bihar Elections: Anugrah Narayan College Opens Strong Room Ahead Of Counting Of Votes

Before the counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections began, strong room established at Anugrah Narayan College in Patna was opened on Tuesday morning. Bihar is the first state where the full-fledged election was held after the coronavirus outbreak in India.

Counting of votes began at 8 am today with all real-time trends and results of elections being made on Election Commission of India's website http://results.eci.gov.in and Voter Helpline App. The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates.

Patna: Strong room established at Anugrah Narayan College being opened, as counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections to begin at 8 am pic.twitter.com/ezv9fOtHyF — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivas on Monday revealed the arrangements for the counting of votes for the state Assembly polls. He mentioned that the counting centres had been increased to 55 spread across 38 districts of the state for ensuring social distancing. Also, not more than 7 counting tables shall be allowed in each of the 414 counting halls. The counting centres will be disinfected before, during and after the counting process.

Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivas remarked, "There is a significant increase in the number of polling stations. In fact, the number of polling stations has gone up almost by 45%. So, tomorrow, the counting process will be a bit longer than it used to be. You will get authentic reports from the ECI website."

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in and around the counting centres to prevent the gathering of people. Almost all the exit polls have predicted a win for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate.

(With Inputs from ANI)