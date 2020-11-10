Bihar Elections: Tej Pratap Says 'HBD_CM Tejashwi' Ahead Of Poll Results

The supporters of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were visibly in a celebratory mood on party leader Tejashwi Yadav’s 31st birthday. Looking forward to the election result day, jubilant RJD supporters proclaimed Tejashwi as the next Bihar Chief Minister and began trending the hashtag “HBD_CMTejashwi” on Twitter.

Buoyed by favourable exit polls indicating a Mahagathbandhan victory in Bihar state election, RJD leader Tej Pratap also tweeted to say ‘Happy Birthday Tutu’ to address his younger brother by his nickname with the hashtag “HBD_CM Tejashwi.”

Happy Birthday tutu.. 😘🎉💕🤚🎁❤️🎂#HBD_CMTejashwi — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) November 9, 2020

Earlier in the day, Tej Pratap said that 'people have already gifted the CM chair to Tejashwi on his birthday'. Tejashwi - who turns 32 - celebrated a quiet birthday, ahead of the Bihar poll results. Bihar elections were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Results will be announced on November 10.

Tejashwi celebrates birthday with family

Along with Tej Pratap Yadav, his eldest sister Misa Bharti, and mother Rabri Devi also conveyed their best wishes to Tejashwi on the occasion. Tejashwi also cut a cake on the occasion.

Meanwhile, RJD supporters assembled at Rabri Devi’s official residence at 10, Circular Road, carrying flowers, balloons, and garlands for Tejashwi, who is the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. The predictions of various exit polls on November 7 claimed a good show by the Mahagathbandhan in the elections, adding to the supporters’ enthusiasm.

Bihar Exit polls

With the crucial Bihar state assembly election results slated on Tuesday - 10 November, the Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls have predicted the RJD-Congress-Left 'Mahagathbandhan trumping the JDU-BJP-HAM-VIP (NDA) alliance, ushering Tejashwi Yadav's maiden CM term. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA combination has been projected to not cross the halfway mark in the 243-seat assembly, as RJD is projected to emerge as the single largest party. Incumbent CM Nitish Kumar, who seeks a fourth consecutive term, faces a formidable battle from three coalitions and Chirag Paswan's LJP - RJD-Congress-Left's 'Mahagathbandhan', the RLSP-BSP-AIMIM- SJDD-SBSP's 'Grand Democratic Secular Front' and the JAP-ASP-SDP-BMP's 'Progressive Democratic Alliance'.

The Mahagathbandhan is projected to win 118-138 seats defeating the NDA which is projected to win 91-117 seats, LJP is projected to win 5-8 seats, while others are projected to win 3-6 seats. As per Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, the party-wise projections stand as such - RJD (79-91 seats), Congress (24-30 seats), Left (15-17 seats), BJP (60-75 seats), JDU (31-42 seats). While AIMIM is projected to win one seat, HAM and VIP are set to not win a single seat.

