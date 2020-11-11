Bihar Elections: BJP Declares Victory For NDA, Dedicates Win To Good Governance

Addressing a press conference in Patna on Tuesday night, BJP's Bihar unit claimed victory in the state Assembly election. As per the EC at 11.46 pm, NDA has crossed the majority mark with leads in 124 constituencies as against the Mahagatbandhan which is ahead in 111 seats. The NDA's projected tally includes BJP (73), JD(U) (43), HAM (4) and VIP (4). BJP Bihar president Sanjay Jaiswal mentioned that the biggest contribution to the victory was of PM's welfare schemes and the state government's good governance.

Meanwhile, BJP's Bihar in-charge Bhupender Yadav confirmed that the ruling alliance has secured a complete majority. According to him, this is an opportunity to fulfill PM Modi's goal of 'Self-reliant India'. On this occasion, he also thanked BJP chief JP Nadda for his leadership in an election held amid the COVID-19 crisis.

BJP's Bihar in-charge Bhupender Yadav remarked, "Today's election results have shown that people have again trusted the administration that fostered development, peace, democracy, social harmony. NDA has again secured the full majority. I want to thank the people of Bihar from the bottom of our hearts. This victory is an opportunity to achieve the goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Atmanirbhar India. On this occasion, we want to thank our national president JP Nadda. He boosted the morale of party workers during the poll campaign held amid the COVID-19 crisis."

NDA has once again won absolute majority in #BiharElections2020. We want to thank PM Narendra Modi & our party president JP Nadda for leading the party in the biggest polls of the country: BJP leader Bhupender Yadav in Patna pic.twitter.com/Bhv0yD1hJQ — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Bihar polls

The Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI, and CPM was perceived as the principal challenger to the ruling NDA alliance consisting of BJP, JD(U), VIP, and HAM(S). Some of the other alliances in the fray included the 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' who has projected Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav as the CM face and the 'United Democratic Secular Alliance' with former Upendra Kushwaha as the CM candidate. The 2020 election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls.

As part of the counting day arrangements, the counting centres were increased to 55 spread across 38 districts of the state for ensuring social distancing. There is three-tier security for all the counting centres which includes the involvement of the Central paramilitary forces, the Bihar military police and the district armed police. Additionally, the EC has held a number of briefings regarding the status of counting of votes.

