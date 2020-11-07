Bihar Elections: ITBP Jawans Carry Elderly Voters In Muzaffarpur To Polling Booth

The ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) jawans carried elderly voters to a polling booth in Muzaffarpur in the third and final phase of the Bihar polls. An estimated 56 per cent of the total 2.35 crore electors exercised their franchise till 5 pm in the 78 assembly seats of Bihar in the third and final phase of elections on Saturday.

Several elderly and differently-abled electors came to vote. In Katihar, an old man with an IV drop was brought to a polling booth on a cot by his family members. A temporary bridge on water stream was also constructed to help voters reach polling stations.

Bihar: ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) jawans carry elderly voters to a polling booth in Muzaffarpur.



Voting for the third and final phase of #BiharElections is underway in the state today, 78 Assembly constituencies are in fray across 16 districts. pic.twitter.com/jEQ9bz3lZf — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Bihar Elections 2020 Exit Poll: Tejashwi-led RJD projected to be the single-largest party

#BiharElections2020: Locals make a temporary bridge in Darbanga to help voters reach a polling station.



"There was no bridge to cross the water stream. We constructed this bridge for easy movement of people. We wanted maximum people to cast their vote,” says a local. pic.twitter.com/slKOkpgjIy — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar, who is in charge of Bihar, told reporters in the evening at 5 pm that 55.22 per cent turnout has been registered. He said the figures are likely to increase later tonight with the voting process nearing conclusion.

Polling was held in 78 assembly segments of Bihar in the third and final phase of the state elections on Saturday in which 2.35 crore voters were eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates.

Casting of votes began at 7 am at all 33,782 polling stations where as many EVM sets and VVPAT machines were installed and paramilitary forces deployed to maintain order, officials said.

The first phase of voting for the 243-strong assembly took place on October 28 and the second phase on November 3.

The votes will be counted on November 10.

Bihar Exit Poll projects RJD to win 5 of 10 key seats; ex-CM Manjhi, Luv Sinha could lose

(with agency inputs)