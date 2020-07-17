Bihar Polls: Election Commission Holds Virtual Meet With Congress, RJD, Non-NDA Parties

Ahead of the impending Bihar Assembly elections, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday held a virtual meeting with non-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties, including the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and LJP Leader Chirag Paswan have demanded the assembly polls be postponed for safety and security in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, parties including RJD, Congress, RLSP, and HAM wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora urging him to reassess conducting the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. Contending that the COVID-19 situation in Bihar is “rapidly worsening”, the parties called for an informed decision regarding holding the elections. They requested the CEC to evolve a mechanism that protects the health of democracy as well as that of people.

Pointing out that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Bihar badly, the political parties highlighted the existence of 89 containment zones in Patna and lockdown being re-imposed in 16 districts of the state. Currently, there are 21,764 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Bihar out of which 14,018 patients have been discharged while 197 fatalities have been reported.

Moreover, they claimed that there are many more infected people who haven't been tested. According to them, there was a possibility of Bihar having more than a million novel coronavirus cases by October-November, when the election is scheduled to take place.

The poll body had on Thursday said it has decided not to extend postal ballot facility to voters above 65 years of age in the assembly elections and other impending bypolls in view of the decision to limit the number of electors at each polling station to 1,000, for which 45% more polling stations will be created in the poll-bound state.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, Tejashwi Yadav said, "I don’t want people to die. We should not hold elections over dead bodies. People should not go to crematorium from polling booth. If people do not participate in elections then democracy will have no meaning. The elections should be deferred.”

Elections in the pandemic period

Even though the Election Commission has already geared up its preparation for the Bihar assembly polls, they may find it difficult to hold elections in these testing times, till the infections curve is flattened in the state. A large number of officials are required to hold elections, which may also be a challenge.

The Bihar Assembly will complete its tenure on November 29 and if the elections are deferred, the state may head for President’s rule till elections are held.

