Bihar Elections: Mahagathbandhan Manifesto Vows To Scrap New Farm Laws, Protect Dissenters

The Chief Ministerial face of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday released the joint manifesto along with Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and CPI, CPI(M), CPI-ML leaders of the State. Addressing the media, Tejashwi Yadav said that the main agenda of the Mahagathbandhan government will be to provide employment and stop the migration of people due to the unavailability of jobs. Reiterating his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM, Tejashwi Yadav also talked about the "special status" demand and took a jibe saying "Trump will not give special status to Bihar."

Taking a swipe at Nitish Kumar and PM Modi, Tejashwi added, "My DNA is pure." The manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan promises to bring a law that can annul the three farm laws passed by Parliament recently. It also says that the Mahagathbandhan government will not treat "protesters or those criticising the government as traitors" and will not name them in false cases.

READ | Bihar records 94.24 pc COVID recovery rate; gets world's no. 1 position: Health minister

Here is the list of 25 promises made by Mahagathbandhan:

आज नवरात्र के पावन अवसर पर महागठबंधन के साथियों ने “प्रण हमारा, संकल्प बदलाव का ” 25 सूत्रीय साँझा कार्यक्रम बिहारवासियों के समक्ष रखा।



नवरात्र के दिन कलश स्थापना की जाती है। कलश स्थापना के दिन हम विकसित और खुशहाल बिहार का संकल्प ले रहे है। pic.twitter.com/NSJkYaJTUA — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 17, 2020

READ | Bihar Elections: Tejashwi Yadav Releases Mahagathbandhan Manifesto 'resolution For Change'

10 lakh jobs will be given No fees will be charged to fill up admission forms for state government jobs Karpoori Shramveer Sahayata Kendra will be set up for migrants Changes will be made in MNREGA Equal work Equal pay shall be ensured Pension scheme will be facilitated Pay scale of ASHA workers and others will be changed Pay scale of self-help groups will be doubled Those industries like sugarcane that are shut since years will be reopened Steps will be taken to end corruption in Police stations and Blocks Housing scheme will be launched for street vendors Rehabilitation of Flood victims will be done Resolution will be passed in Assembly against 3 Farm laws Farm loans will be waived Super Speciality hospitals will be set up 12% for Education budget will be ensured Appointment of teachers for subjects like Computer, sports, etc will be done Problems of fund, unavailability of teachers in universities will be solved Political interference in Bureaucracy will be ended Electricity rates will be reduced Drinking water availability for all households will be ensured Ambedkar Aawas Yojana will be implemented robustly Smart Gram Yojana will be launched According to Master Plan, the land will be allotted, tax cuts will be given Mahagathbandhan government will protect Constitutional rights; will not name protesters in false cases

READ | Bihar Elections: Cong picks Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha for tough battle in Bankipore

READ | Bihar elections: Congress fields controversial ex-AMU student union head Maskoor Usmani