Bihar Elections: Mahagathbandhan Manifesto Vows To Scrap New Farm Laws, Protect Dissenters

The Chief Ministerial face of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday released the joint manifesto along with Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and CPI, CPI(M), CPI-ML leaders of the State. Addressing the media, Tejashwi Yadav said that the main agenda of the Mahagathbandhan government will be to provide employment and stop the migration of people due to the unavailability of jobs. Reiterating his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM, Tejashwi Yadav also talked about the "special status" demand and took a jibe saying "Trump will not give special status to Bihar."
Taking a swipe at Nitish Kumar and PM Modi, Tejashwi added, "My DNA is pure." The manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan promises to bring a law that can annul the three farm laws passed by Parliament recently. It also says that the Mahagathbandhan government will not treat "protesters or those criticising the government as traitors" and will not name them in false cases.
आज नवरात्र के पावन अवसर पर महागठबंधन के साथियों ने “प्रण हमारा, संकल्प बदलाव का ” 25 सूत्रीय साँझा कार्यक्रम बिहारवासियों के समक्ष रखा।— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 17, 2020
नवरात्र के दिन कलश स्थापना की जाती है। कलश स्थापना के दिन हम विकसित और खुशहाल बिहार का संकल्प ले रहे है। pic.twitter.com/NSJkYaJTUA
