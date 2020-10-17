Last Updated:

Bihar Elections: Mahagathbandhan Manifesto Vows To Scrap New Farm Laws, Protect Dissenters

The Chief Ministerial face of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav released the joint manifesto along with Congress and three left parties. Read here

Written By
Navashree Nandini
The Chief Ministerial face of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday released the joint manifesto along with Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and CPI, CPI(M), CPI-ML leaders of the State. Addressing the media, Tejashwi Yadav said that the main agenda of the Mahagathbandhan government will be to provide employment and stop the migration of people due to the unavailability of jobs. Reiterating his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM, Tejashwi Yadav also talked about the "special status" demand and took a jibe saying "Trump will not give special status to Bihar." 

Taking a swipe at Nitish Kumar and PM Modi, Tejashwi added, "My DNA is pure." The manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan promises to bring a law that can annul the three farm laws passed by Parliament recently. It also says that the Mahagathbandhan government will not treat "protesters or those criticising the government as traitors" and will not name them in false cases.

Here is the list of 25 promises made by Mahagathbandhan:

  1. 10 lakh jobs will be given 
  2. No fees will be charged to fill up admission forms for state government jobs
  3. Karpoori Shramveer Sahayata Kendra will be set up for migrants 
  4. Changes will be made in MNREGA 
  5. Equal work Equal pay shall be ensured 
  6. Pension scheme will be facilitated
  7. Pay scale of ASHA workers and others will be changed 
  8. Pay scale of self-help groups will be doubled
  9. Those industries like sugarcane that are shut since years will be reopened
  10. Steps will be taken to end corruption in Police stations and Blocks
  11. Housing scheme will be launched for street vendors
  12. Rehabilitation of Flood victims will be done 
  13. Resolution will be passed in Assembly against 3 Farm laws 
  14. Farm loans will be waived 
  15. Super Speciality hospitals will be set up
  16. 12% for Education budget will be ensured
  17. Appointment of teachers for subjects like Computer, sports, etc will be done 
  18. Problems of fund, unavailability of teachers in universities will be solved
  19. Political interference in Bureaucracy will be ended
  20. Electricity rates will be reduced
  21. Drinking water availability for all households will be ensured
  22. Ambedkar Aawas Yojana will be implemented robustly
  23. Smart Gram Yojana will be launched 
  24. According to Master Plan, the land will be allotted, tax cuts will be given
  25. Mahagathbandhan government will protect Constitutional rights; will not name protesters in false cases

