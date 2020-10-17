Bihar Elections: Tejashwi Yadav Releases Mahagathbandhan Manifesto 'resolution For Change'

The Chief Ministerial face of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday released the joint manifesto along with Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and CPI, CPI(M), CPI-ML leaders of the State. Addressing the media, Tejashwi Yadav said that the main agenda of the Mahagathbandhan government will be to provide employment and stop the migration of people due to the unavailability of jobs. Reiterating his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM, Tejashwi Yadav also talked about the "special status" demand, claiming that it has now vanished in thin air.

Calling himself a "staunch Bihari", Tejashwi Yadav said that "he does what he says", adding that his poll promises will not be mere speeches. Taking a swipe at Nitish Kumar and PM Modi, Tejashwi added, "My DNA is pure." He further extended his wishes on Navratri and said that on this auspicious day, the Mahagathbandhan has also taken a "resolution for change" in Bihar. The manifesto of Mahagathbandhan states "Pran humara sankalp badlav ka".

READ | Bihar Elections: Cong picks Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha for tough battle in Bankipore

Describing the poll promises, the former deputy CM of the State said that the application fees for the forms of government jobs will be annulled and the traveling cost for students who appear in the competitive examination will be paid by the Government. He said that a Karpoori Shram Majdoor Sahayata Kendra will be set up to help the migrants across the country. Tejashwi also added that they will fulfil the promise of equal work, equal pay and complete the works in the infrastructure sector, particularly building expressways and airports.

Speaking at the same press conference, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that Mahagathbandhan government will pass a bill to annul the three farm laws brought by the Central government. He also spoke on the controversy surrounding Congress candidate and ex-AMU student union president Maskoor Usmani.

READ | Bihar elections: Congress fields controversial ex-AMU student union head Maskoor Usmani

Patna: Mahagathbandhan releases its manifesto for the upcoming #BiharElections



RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala & Shaktisinh Gohil and other leaders are also present. pic.twitter.com/kDIPpUNCG3 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

READ | Bihar Elections 2020: Chirag Paswan's uncle contrasts him, says 'Happy with Nitish's work'

Bihar polls 2020

The 243 member-assembly of Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3, November 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. This year's Bihar elections will witness the clash of as many as five alliances. The ruling JDU-BJP is contesting along with Mukesh Sahni's VIP and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), while LJP has decided to go solo. The Mahagathbandhan led by RJD has lost many key allies and is contesting with Congress and three left parties.

On 28 September, Pappu Yadav who is eyeing a comeback in politics of Bihar stitched an alliance of his party Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) with Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party', MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They named it the Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA). On the other side, confident after his party's victory in byelections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has teamed up with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP as the 'Grand Democratic Secular Front' to contest the upcoming polls.

READ | Bihar records 94.24 pc COVID recovery rate; gets world's no. 1 position: Health minister