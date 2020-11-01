Bihar Polls: AIMIM Alleges Attack On Its Party Workers By Congress; Owaisi Writes To EC

In a shocking development, AIMIM party workers were allegedly attacked by goons in Bihar's Amour on Saturday, while campaigning for its candidates in the Bihar polls. The party alleged that the goons were sent by Congress MLA Mastan who hit the retinue, inspite of begging them to stop. AIMIM chief Asadaddin Owaisi has written to Election Commission seeking security for its state president and its candidate on polling day. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

"They were told to hit us. 10-15 people sent by Mastan attacked us and broke my hand. They were some people who had arrived from Hyderabad, whom we went to receive at Amour and they gheraoed us and hit all of us so badly, on the command of Mastan. We begged them to stop, but they did not stop," claimed an AIMIM worker who was attacked by goons. Moreover, AIMIM also alleged that BJP-JD(U) candidate Saba Zafar personally attacked two of their party workers in Bara Eid Gah, claiming it was a sign of their growing popularity which threatened BJP-JDU.

THREAD: These are the first beneficiaries of 10/19 lakh jobs promised by RJD INC, JDU & BJP. On 31 Oct, Gundas on behalf of Congress MLA Mastan violently attacked our party workers canvassing for @Akhtaruliman5 in Amour, #Bihar. Will 8 PM Secular Nationalists speak up? On 30th.. pic.twitter.com/gHyogCMwBh — AIMIM (@aimim_national) November 1, 2020

AIMIM has announced that it will contest on three seats in the second phase - Sahebpur Kamal, Sahebganj and Phulwari Sharif. Its candidates are Gore Lal Yadav (Sahebpur Kamal), Mohammad Mukim (Sahebganj) and Pratibha (Phulwari Sharif) respectively. AIMIM has tied up with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP as the 'Grand Democratic Secular Front' to contest in the upcoming Bihar polls. Naming Kushwaha as the alliance's chief ministerial face, Owaisi said that 15 years of BJP-JDU and RJD-Congress did not benefit anyone in the state.

Bihar polls

On Thursday, voting was completed in 71 seats in phase 1 of Bihar polls to decide the triangular battle between the Nitish Kumar-led NDA, Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan and LJP chief Chirag Paswan which has heated up with sharp jabs and personal attacks flung by all three leaders against each other. The incumbent CM Nitish Kumar banks on his 15-year consecutive term, eyeing another term while Tejashwi Yadav eyes his maiden term - stepping out of his father Lalu Yadav's shadow. Paswan - who is still reeling from his father Ram Vilas Paswan's untimely death - has taken a bizarre pro-BJP, anti-Nitish stance. The NDA and Mahagathbadhan, face the Grand Democratic Secular Front and Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA).