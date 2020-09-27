Bihar: Scuffle Outside BJP Office; Workers Gherao Deputy CM Sushil Modi Over Party Ticket

On Sunday, BJP workers gheraoed Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi outside the party office, over the candidature of Lakhisarai constituency. According to sources, this demonstration took place against the candidature of Vijay Sinha. The protesters held up Sushil Kumar Modi's vehicle for around 10 minutes, with party cadres trying to push them out of the way.

The workers stopped the vehicle from moving at the BJP's office and demanded cancellation of sitting MLA Vijay Sinha's candidature for Lakhisarai constituency. The Deputy CM later was escorted out by the police.

Workers say, "Candidate should be local. Kumari Babita, working with us for last 25 yrs, should be made the candidate"

#WATCH Bihar: BJP workers gheraoed Dy CM Sushil Modi outside the party office, over the candidature of Lakhisarai constituency. He later left with Police's help. Workers say, "Candidate should be local. Kumari Babita, working with us for last 25 yrs, should be made the candidate" pic.twitter.com/s2kFHKn3S0 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

READ: In Bihar election, 'Mahagathbandhan a mess, NDA to win 220 seats': BJP puzzled by Tejashwi

BJP State President Sanjay Jaiswal maintained that supporters of different candidates do voice their support for them in the run-up to the polls. Jaiswal also said that there is a set procedure for the selection of candidates and the final decision will be made based on the eligibility of the candidate.

Earlier, BJP supporters were allegedly involved in the manhandling of Jan Adhikar Party activists a couple of days ago, leaving three persons injured.

READ: Bihar polls: Congress says 'ready to fight on all 243 seats', RJD's state secretary quits

Bihar Election dates announced

The Election Commission of India in a press conference on Friday announced the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said that the polls for the 243-member legislative assembly will be held in three phases. First phase will be held on October 28, Second on November 3 and the third on November 7, while the counting of votes and results declaration will be held on November 10. Sunil Arora also informed that the Model Code of Conduct will be in effect from Friday with the announcement of election dates.

READ: Bihar Polls: 'NDA is united', says Ravi Shankar Prasad; hails efforts of BJP-JD(U) govt

READ: Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 dates OUT: Voting in 3 phases; Results on November 10