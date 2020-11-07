Bihar Used 1.06 Lakh Polling Booths This Year, 63% Increase From 2015 Due To COVID Curbs

Shortly after polling concluded in Bihar, the Election Commission announced that the state had used over 1.06 lakh polling booths this year, marking an increase of about 63 per cent compared to the 2015 assembly polls. The massive increase in the number of polling booths was to distribute the voter traffic as a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic, added the Election Commission. As per Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC), Chandra Bhushan Kumar polling took place at 1,06,515 booths in this year's Bihar elections.

"Voting in the Bihar assembly elections that started on October 28 concluded today. This time due to COVID-19, the Election Commission had decided that the number of voters should not be more than 1000 at a polling booth. In 2015, in Bihar, there were 65,000 booths which increased to 1,06,515 booths in this election which is an increase of about 63 per cent," he said.

The polling booths evidently also recorded an increase in polling officials. More than five lakh officials were used in the 1.06 lakh polling booths, of which 30 per cent were women employees, as per the DEC. According to the EC, 2,974 booths were managed by women employees and there were 1,003 model polling stations.

About 55.68 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the first phase of the election on October 28, the second phase of the election on November 3 saw a greater percentage of women voters, with the overall polling percentage at 55.70. The final figure of the third phase polling is expected to come soon, as per the EC.

Highlighting the special demographics, the DEC revealed that more than 2.3 lakh migrant workers, who returned to the state, were included in the voter's list. Nearly 52,000 voters aged 80 years and above besides PWD (persons with disabilities) voters used postal ballots.

Jan ki Baat Exit Polls

With the third phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly Elections concluding, the Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls have predicted a nail-biting finish with the competition between the Mahagathbandhan and NDA alliances going down to the wire. As per the Jan ki Baat projections, the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan is winning the race to form the government. The Mahagathbandhan comprising of the RJD and Congress is set to win anywhere between 138 and 118 seats in the Bihar Assembly. On the other hand, the NDA alliance comprising of JDU and BJP is likely to win between 91-117 seats. Meanwhile, the LJP is projected to win between 8-5 seats while 6-3 seats are likely to fall in the Others category.

(With Agency Inputs)