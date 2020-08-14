BJP To Choose Devendra Fadnavis As Bihar Election Campaign Leader: Sources

In a significant development, sources have told Republic TV that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to lead the Bihar election campaign. Bihar will go to polls this year in October-November. Fadnavis, who lost the CM seat in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena pulled back from Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra after assembly polls due to differences over Chif Minister's post. As per sources, Fadnavis' name came up in the BJP's core committee meeting on Thursday, and he may be named for the campaign team officially in the next week, as per sources.

ECI Asks Parties To Submit Their Views

Last week, the Election Commission of India asked the president and general secretary of the recognized state and national political parties to submit their views regarding the election campaign for the Bihar polls. This came at a juncture when state governments have issued guidelines such as the compulsory wearing of masks, in public places, social distancing, restrictions on large gatherings to contain the spread of COVID-19. The ECI aims to frame necessary guidelines for the election campaign for the conduct of polls during the pandemic period. The political parties were requested to send their suggestions by August 11.

Opposition urges informed decision on conducting Bihar polls

Incidentally, opposition parties including RJD, Congress, RLSP and HAM wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on July 17 urging him to reassess conducting the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. Contending that the COVID-19 situation in Bihar is “rapidly worsening”, the parties called for an informed decision regarding holding the elections. They requested the CEC to evolve a mechanism that protects the health of democracy as well as that of people.

While acknowledging that the people of Bihar were "eagerly waiting" to get rid of a government formed against the mandate, the political parties such as Congress and RJD questioned how the Election Commission of India planned to ensure the physical distancing of at least two yards during the voting process. Moreover, they expressed apprehension that the entire poll exercise can become a super spreader event.

Bihar election 2020

With 31,567 active COVID-19 cases, Bihar is all set to go to polls for a 243-member assembly seat this year. While BJP and JDU have said that they will contest the polls with CM Nitish Kumar as the leader, the Mahagathbandhan consisting of RJD, Congress, HAM and others are still discussing the name of former CM Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav.

While Kumar faces strong anti-incumbency, RJD - Bihar's main opposition has lost the lusture it once had due to the absence of it's chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Meanwhile, former JDU vice president Prashant Kishor has also claimed that he is working at 'ground level' for development of Bihar. In a twist of sorts, London-based Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of JDU leader Binod Choudhary, on March 8 declared herself as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

In the 2015 assembly polls, CM Nitish Kumar's JDU, then a part of the Mahagathbandhan won 71 seats, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD won 80 seats, and Congress won 27 seats. The BJP which fought the elections alone after Kumar in 2013 broke the 17-year-old alliance won a mere 53 seats out of 157 contested. However, the saffron party came back to power when Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and once again stitched an alliance with the BJP.

