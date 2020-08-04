Bihar Polls: ECI Asks Parties To Submit Their Views On Election Campaign Amid COVID Crisis

On Tuesday, the Election Commission of India asked the president and general secretary of the recognized state and national political parties to submit their views regarding the election campaign for the Bihar polls. This comes at a juncture when state governments have issued guidelines such as the compulsory wearing of masks, in public places, social distancing, restrictions on large gatherings to contain the spread of COVID-19. The ECI aims to frame necessary guidelines for the election campaign for the conduct of polls during the pandemic period. The political parties have been requested to send their suggestions by August 11.

Opposition urges informed decision on conducting Bihar polls

Incidentally, opposition parties including RJD, Congress, RLSP and HAM wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on July 17 urging him to reassess conducting the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. Contending that the COVID-19 situation in Bihar is “rapidly worsening”, the parties called for an informed decision regarding holding the elections. They requested the CEC to evolve a mechanism that protects the health of democracy as well as that of people.

While acknowledging that the people of Bihar were "eagerly waiting" to get rid of a government formed against the mandate, the political parties such as Congress and RJD questioned how the Election Commission of India planned to ensure the physical distancing of at least two yards during the voting process. Moreover, they expressed apprehension that the entire poll exercise can become a super spreader event. Thereafter, they mentioned that the ruling parties had advocated prohibiting traditional election campaign methods and stressed on a virtual campaign through digital media.

Citing that only 34% of people own a smartphone, the political parties contended it would be a "travesty of unpardonable proportion" to allow a campaign mode which is exclusionary by design. Furthermore, they observed that the ECI had not fixed the expenditure limit for the virtual political campaign. Noting that it was the constitutional mandate of the ECI to ensure a level-playing field to all political parties and free and equal participation of voters, they affirmed that conducting elections as a mere formality would be a travesty of the democratic process. For instance, the opposition reckoned that lower voter turnout shall have a damaging impact on democracy.

