By-polls To 1 Lok Sabha Seat And 56 Assembly Seats On Nov 3, 7; EC Announces Result Date

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the dates for by-polls scheduled to be conducted across several States. This comes after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday had said that the poll body would hold a meeting on September 29 regarding the by-polls.

The Commission said that by-polls on one parliamentary constituency of Bihar and two assembly constituencies of Manipur will be held on November 7, while by-elections on 54 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, MP, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, and UP will take place on November 3. Counting of votes to be held on November 10.

However, the Election Commission has also decided not to announce by-polls in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu after receiving inputs from chief secretaries and electoral officers.

On September 4, the Election Commission of India announced that the Bihar Assembly polls and 65 by-elections in various States shall be clubbed together. While there are 64 vacancies in State Legislative Assemblies, the by-poll to one Lok Sabha seat is also pending. Arora said that some states have sought deferment of the elections citing the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The Lok Sabha seat to which by-poll is to be held in Valmiki Nagar in Bihar.

Bihar Election dates announced

The Election Commission of India in a press conference last week announced the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said that the polls for the 243-member legislative assembly will be held in three phases. The first phase will be held on October 28, the Second on November 3, and the third on November 7, while the counting of votes and results declaration will be held on November 10. Sunil Arora also informed that the Model Code of Conduct will be in effect from Friday with the announcement of election dates.

