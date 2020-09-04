EC To Conduct Bihar Election & 65 Bypolls At The Same Time; Schedule To Be Released Later

On Friday, the Election Commission of India announced that the Bihar Assembly polls and 65 by-elections in various states shall be clubbed together. While there are 64 vacancies in State Legislative Assemblies, the bypoll to one Lok Sabha seat is also pending. Chief Electoral Officers of the concerned dates have sought deferment of the elections citing several factors such as extraordinary heavy rains and the COVID-19 situation.
At the same time, the ECI noted that Bihar Assembly polls have to be completed before November 29, 2020. According to the Commission, conducting all the aforesaid elections at the same time will facilitate the movement of Central Armed Police Forces and related logistics issues. In a statement, the ECI said that the schedule of these polls will be announced at an "appropriate time".
The ECI declared general guidelines for the conduct of elections and bypolls in various states during the period of COVID-19 on August 21. The views of political parties and Chief Electoral Officers of states in connection with the election campaign and public meetings were taken into consideration. These guidelines cater to voters, EVMs, VVPATs, the nomination process, distribution, and collection of election material, election campaigns, etc.
A COVID-related comprehensive plan will be prepared at the state level, taking local conditions into account. In the case of a by-election, the plan will be devised at the district and Assembly constituency levels in consultation with the respective Nodal District Health officers. Here are the general guidelines:
