EC To Conduct Bihar Election & 65 Bypolls At The Same Time; Schedule To Be Released Later

On Friday, the Election Commission of India announced that the Bihar Assembly polls and 65 by-elections in various states shall be clubbed together. While there are 64 vacancies in State Legislative Assemblies, the bypoll to one Lok Sabha seat is also pending. Chief Electoral Officers of the concerned dates have sought deferment of the elections citing several factors such as extraordinary heavy rains and the COVID-19 situation.

At the same time, the ECI noted that Bihar Assembly polls have to be completed before November 29, 2020. According to the Commission, conducting all the aforesaid elections at the same time will facilitate the movement of Central Armed Police Forces and related logistics issues. In a statement, the ECI said that the schedule of these polls will be announced at an "appropriate time".

ECI releases general guidelines

The ECI declared general guidelines for the conduct of elections and bypolls in various states during the period of COVID-19 on August 21. The views of political parties and Chief Electoral Officers of states in connection with the election campaign and public meetings were taken into consideration. These guidelines cater to voters, EVMs, VVPATs, the nomination process, distribution, and collection of election material, election campaigns, etc.

A COVID-related comprehensive plan will be prepared at the state level, taking local conditions into account. In the case of a by-election, the plan will be devised at the district and Assembly constituency levels in consultation with the respective Nodal District Health officers. Here are the general guidelines:

Every person shall wear a mask during any election-related activity.

Persons entering any premises used for election purposes shall undergo thermal screening. Sanitization, soap, and water will be made available.

Social distancing shall be maintained. An adequate number of vehicles for the movement of security personnel should be ensured to ensure compliance of COVID-19 guidelines.

A Nodal District Officer shall be designated for the state, district, and assembly constituency to oversee COVID-related arrangements.

The first and second randomization of EVMs and VVPATs shall be done in large halls with gloves being made available to all officials handling the EVM/VVPAT.

The timing of the third randomization of polling staff will be increased from 24 to 72 hours so that a large gathering at dispatch centres can be avoided.

The training of election officials should be organized in large halls. Online training shall be encouraged. Sufficient staff should be kept in reserve in case any polling personnel displays COVID-19 symptoms.

Only two persons can accompany the candidate for submission of nomination papers. The Returning Officer shall not only ensure adequate space to complete the procedure but also allot staggered timings in advance to prospective candidates.

The election material will be prepared in a large hall, following all social distancing measures.

Large spaces should be identified for the distribution and collection of election material. It should be organised in a decentralised manner.

