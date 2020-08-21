Conduct Of Elections & Bypolls During COVID-19 Period: Here Are ECI's General Guidelines

On Friday, the Election Commission of India framed general guidelines for the conduct of elections and bypolls in various states during the period of COVID-19. The views of political parties and Chief Election Officers of states in connection with the election campaign and public meetings were taken into consideration. These guidelines cater to voters, EVMs, VVPATs, the nomination process, distribution, and collection of election material, etc.
A COVID-related comprehensive plan will be prepared at the state level, taking local conditions into account. In the case of a by-election, the plan will be devised at the district and Assembly constituency levels in consultation with the respective Nodal District Health officers. Currently, there are 29,05,823 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 21,58,946 patients have recovered while 54,849 fatalities have been reported.
