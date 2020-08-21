Conduct Of Elections & Bypolls During COVID-19 Period: Here Are ECI's General Guidelines

On Friday, the Election Commission of India framed general guidelines for the conduct of elections and bypolls in various states during the period of COVID-19. The views of political parties and Chief Election Officers of states in connection with the election campaign and public meetings were taken into consideration. These guidelines cater to voters, EVMs, VVPATs, the nomination process, distribution, and collection of election material, etc.

A COVID-related comprehensive plan will be prepared at the state level, taking local conditions into account. In the case of a by-election, the plan will be devised at the district and Assembly constituency levels in consultation with the respective Nodal District Health officers. Currently, there are 29,05,823 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 21,58,946 patients have recovered while 54,849 fatalities have been reported.

Here are the general guidelines:

Every person shall wear a mask during any election-related activity.

Persons entering any premises used for election purposes shall undergo thermal screening. Sanitization, soap, and water will be made available.

Social distancing shall be maintained. An adequate number of vehicles for the movement of security personnel should be ensured to ensure compliance of COVID-19 guidelines.

A Nodal District Officer shall be designated for the state, district, and assembly constituency to oversee COVID-related arrangements.

The first and second randomization of EVMs and VVPATs shall be done in large halls with gloves being made available to all officials handling the EVM/VVPAT.

The timing of the third randomization of polling staff will be increased from 24 to 72 hours so that a large gathering at dispatch centres can be avoided.

The training of election officials should be organized in large halls. Online training shall be encouraged. Sufficient staff should be kept in reserve in case any polling personnel displays COVID-19 symptoms.

Only two persons can accompany the candidate for submission of nomination papers. The Returning Officer shall not only ensure adequate space to complete the procedure but also allot staggered timings in advance to prospective candidates.

The election material will be prepared in a large hall, following all social distancing measures.

Large spaces should be identified for the distribution and collection of election material. It should be organised in a decentralised manner.

