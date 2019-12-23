Congress Leader Ajay Maken Positive About Govt Formation In Jharkhand With Majority

Congress leader Ajay Maken on Monday said that the Congress and alliance party must form government in Jharkhand with the majority of 44 seats. Taking to microblogging site, Maken said that the electorates have chosen major issues such as unemployment and have rejected the current government. The results for the 81-seat Jharkhand State Assembly is scheduled on Monday. The BJP which had a fallout with its ally AJSU and LJP faces the formidable combination of Congress and JMM.

Now, the rest of country should follow suit! — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) December 23, 2019

Jharkhand Election Results: Counting For 81 Assembly Seats Begins At 8 Am

Earlier, JVM-P chief Babulal Marandi hinted at a possible alliance with the BJP. After ruling out a post-poll alliance with the saffron party on Sunday, Marandi in interaction with Republic Media Network said that he was 'in touch' with party leaders.

When questioned over a probable post-poll alliance, he told Republic, "I keep talking to the leaders of other parties." "Let the result come in, it has just started, we will know soon. After that the party will sit together and make a decision," Marandi added. JVM-P has fielded 81 candidates in the elections.

As per EC, BJP is leading in 28 seats, JMM leading in 22 seats, Congress on 13 seats, RJD on 5 seats, and Babulal Marandi's JVM on 5 seats.

Jharkhand polls

The results for the 81-seat Jharkhand State Assembly will be announced on Monday. Polling was held in five phases on November 30, December 7, 12, 16, 20. The BJP which had a fallout with its ally All Jharkhand Students Union and Lok Janshakti Party, faces the formidable combination of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and other parties like LJP, AJSU, JVM. CM Raghubar Das who is eyeing his second consecutive term faces a tough challenge from former CM and JMM chief Hemant Soren.

