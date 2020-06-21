Congress Observers Put Into Paid Covid Quarantine On Manipur Arrival; claim They Knew

AICC observers Ajay Maken and Gaurav Gogoi, who had flown to Imphal amid the political crisis in the state, were put under quarantine for the second consecutive day as per COVID-19 protocols in Manipur. Nobody has been allowed to see Congress spokesperson and former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, and party General Secretary in-charge of North East Gaurav Gogoi who came as AICC observers after the sudden political developments in Manipur including formation of Secular Progressive Front (SPF) led by Okram Ibobi Singh following the resignation of four ministers belonging to the ruling alliance.

The state authority had placed the two All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders in a paid quarantine centre at an Imphal Hotel in accordance with the state's guidelines on pandemic. As they had already booked rooms at the said hotel before their arrival, they were guided by an Additional Superintendent of Police rank officer to the hotel, news agency PTI quoted sources. Both of them have to stay in isolation and undergo COVID- 19 test, as per COVID-19 protocol of the state.

Manipur on Saturday reported 96 new cases of COVID-19, raising the number of total cases in the state to 777. There 545 active cases in the state and 232 of the total cases have recovered/ discharged.

READ | 'Many Cong members in support': Manipur CM Biren Singh exudes confidence of retaining govt

Taking a swipe at the Congress, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said that the party could not win the Rajya Sabha seat and was claiming majority in the Assemby. While the Congress claimed that the BJP-led government has lost majority, the BJP claimed the issue had been settled with the victory of its candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls.

In the Rajya Sabha poll in Manipur, BJP's Leishemba Sanajaoba defeated rival Congress candidate T Mangi Babu by four votes to win the lone seat.

In a counter to Ram Madhav, Ajay Maken tweeted, "Congress always regards rules & traditions- We came here with permission with full knowledge & booked quarantine centre in advance. It is a support to the Manipur PCC & its people in fight against a Govt formed by manipulation against popular votes!"

Gaurav Gogoi also hit back at Ram Madhav, saying "You are a senior leader of your party. I would have hoped that you would check your facts before tweeting. May be the last minute manipulation to block four Congress votes has induced a false sense of confidence."

READ | Manipur reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, total at 777

Three Congress defectors -- Ksh Biren Singh, S Bira Singh and Surchandra Singh -- were not allowed to cast their votes as cases are pending against them. However, the other four defectors could vote. The seven Congress legislators who had crossed over to the BJP shortly after the 2017 state polls, have been facing anti-defection cases. Their disqualification matter is with the Manipur High Court as well as the Speaker's Tribunal. One recently disqualified MLA was also barred from taking part in the voting process.

Impact on power tussle in Manipur

On Thursday, senior Congress leader and former CM Okram Ibobi Singh wrote to Governor Najma Heptulla staking claim to form the government. He urged her to summon a special session of the Assembly in a couple of days to vote on the motion of the no-confidence against the Council of Ministers which has already been moved before the Speaker. Alternatively, he suggested that the government could be outrightly dismissed as it is in a minority.

READ | Hopeful of forming govt in Manipur, Cong suffers blow after BJP wins RS seat with 28 votes

Congress raises objections

The Congress party also petitioned the EC asking for the votes of party MLA Ngamthang Haokip and Speaker Y Khemchand Singh to be cancelled. It alleged that Haokip and Singh had shown their vote to the BJP official representative and the Congress representative respectively. According to the party, this was a violation of the Conduct of Election Rules 1961 and the relevant laws pertaining to the casting of votes. However, the Returning Officer rejected this allegation.

Former CM Ibobi's objection

But, the Opposition leader O Ibobi Singh Saturday alleged that the government is actually in minority and asked it to prove majority in the House. "From day one, when the nine MLAs withdrew their support from the BJP-led coalition government, it has been reduced to minority", he told reporters. Ibobi continued, as per democratic norms, the newly formed Secular Progressive Front (SPF), have urged the Governor to call for a special assembly session. "If they are able to prove their majority, let them continue," the former chief minister added.

READ | 75 New COVID-19 Cases In Manipur; Count Rises To 681

(with PTI inputs)