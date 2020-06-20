'Many Cong Members In Support': Manipur CM Biren Singh Exudes Confidence Of Retaining Govt

In a significant development over the Manipur political crisis, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said on Friday that many members from Congress are supporting his government in the state.

"Many members from Congress and others are supporting us. MLAs are coming forward to support our government's work for the development and welfare of the State. The decision on the floor test will be taken by the Governor but as of today, we have seen who got the majority," Singh said as quoted by ANI.

Political upheaval in Manipur

Sources close to the chief minister had said the same days ago. However, the chief minister's affirmation has come after the Rajya Sabha polls where BJP candidate won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Manipur with 28 votes against Congress candidate T Mangibabu.

The political upheaval in Manipur began after three of the BJP MLAs resigned from their posts and joined Congress while four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs, an independent MLA and TMC MLA withdrew support to the BJP-led government in the state.

Three BJP MLAs Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai resigned as BJP MLAs and joined Congress on Wednesday whereas four NPP ministers Y Joykumar Singh, N. Kayisii, L Jayanta Kumar Singh and Letpao Haokip of the National People's Party (NPP) resigned from ministerial posts and withdrew their support from the BJP government. TMC's T Robindro Singh and Independent MLA Shahabuddin too withdrew their support to BJP.

Senior Congress leader and former CM Okram Ibobi Singh has written to Governor Najma Heptulla staking claim to form the government. He urged the governor to summon a special session of the Assembly. With the disqualification of the nine MLAs who withdrew their support from the ruling government, the strength of the Manipur Assembly has reduced to 51.

