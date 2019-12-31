Delhi: Election Awareness Drive Begins At Railway Stations

Seven railway stations in Delhi were seen making public announcements to spread awareness on exercising voting rights for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2020. Delhi CEO's office took the initiative to use railway public announcement system in railway stations, to create voter awareness, in view of the coming Delhi polls.

Under the initiative, seven prominent railway stations will make announcements and appeal to voters of Delhi to register their names online at www.nvsp.in, or through the Voter Helpline Mobile App or at the time of depositing Form number 6 at Voter Registration Centres in the capital. For any assistance, one can visit website www.ceodelhi.gov.in or give a call on 1950. The announcement also makes an appeal to voters to exercise their right.

The announcement began in New Delhi railway station from Monday. The announcement stations like Nizamuddin, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar, Shahdara, Delhi Cantonment, and Adarsh Nagar will be commencing shortly. The recorded announcement in Hindi will play 24X7 for passengers on railways. The Office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi associated with Indian Railways for this initiative.

BJP begins election campaign in Delhi

BJP began election campaigning in Delhi with posters plastered across the city addressing the bill that was passed recently to authorise 1731 unauthorized colonies in New Delhi. People in Delhi spoke about their perspective on the unauthorized colonies' bill. The RWA president of a colony spoke about how after the passage of the bill, online registration has already begun with survey teams carrying out surveys to facilitate the authorization.

Kejriwal releases report card of Govt's top 10 achievements

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday released a report card, listing out top 10 achievements of the AAP government in the last five years. The Kejriwal government has listed quality education, free health facility, and subsidised electricity as its main achievements.

"We are sevaks (servants) of the public and it is our responsibility to present our report card of our performance," Kejriwal said. "The kind of historic majority we got in the last election, we have done the same kind of historic work in the last five years," he said.

