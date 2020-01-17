Delhi Polls: Alka Lamba Faces Setback As JP Aggarwal Claims 'Chandni Chowk My Seat'

Alka Lamba, who joined the Congress party in October last year, and is eyeing the party ticket from Chandni Chowk has faced a setback as former MP JP Aggarwal claimed that the seat belongs to him.

While addressing the media on Thursday, Aggarwal said that he is a fourth-generation Congressman and he has the right to contest. He asserted that those coming from another party cannot claim the seat. He, however, said that he will obey the decision of Congress's interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Aggarwal met Sonia Gandhi on Monday and told her that if she wanted, he will contest the Delhi assembly polls.

Congress has won five times with Prahlad Singh Sahni being elected from the Chandni Chowk seat. Now Sahni is a candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former AAP member Alka Lamba has joined the Congress.

Sources also reveal that Sonia Gandhi has assured a ticket to Alka Lamba as Aggarwal has been contesting elections from trans Yamuna.

Who is unlikely to contest in Delhi polls?

The Congress has asked all its senior leaders to participate in the Delhi assembly elections. However, Ajay Maken is likely to opt-out of the contest and has reportedly gone abroad to avoid any contact due to some family issues. Delhi Congress in-charge, PC Chacko was also unreachable.

Moreover, Delhi Congress Chief Subhash Chopra stated that those who were denied tickets from the AAP are in touch with Congress including Adarsh Shastri who was replaced by another candidate.

Congress's first list of candidates is expected on Thursday as the party's election committee has finalised half the seats but last-minute hiccups are being ironed out, according to a party leader.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The Election Commission announced that Delhi will go to polls in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be for January 24.

