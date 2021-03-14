EC Suspends Director Of Security Over Attack On Mamata; Appoints Special Police Observer

In a major re-shuffle, the Election Commission of India on Sunday suspended West Bengal's Director Security from his post in connection with the major lapse of security that resulted in the alleged 'attack' on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. Suspending the SP and DM of East Medinipur, it also directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to identify security personnel who 'failed in their duties' to protect the CM over the next three days.

In addition, the Election Commission also appointed Former DGP Intelligence Punjab, Anil Kumar Sharma as Special Police Observer for the West Bengal polls. As Special Police Observer, Anil Kumar Sharma is the second Special Police Observer, in addition to Vivek Dube, to observe the conduct of elections in West Bengal.

EC issues detailed directions

1. Shri Vivek Sahay IPS, Director Security shall be removed from the post of Director Security and be placed under suspension immediately. The charges must be framed against him within a week for grossly failing in discharge of his primary duty as Director Security to protect the Z+ protectee.

2. Chief Secretary, in consultation with DGP, is authorised to post suitable Director Security immediately following the extant procedure. Posting order may be communicated to the Commission latest by 1300 hours on 15th March 2021.

3. A Committee of Chief Secretary and DGP shall identify within the next three days the other proximate security personnel below Director Security, who failed in their duties to prevent the incident and protect the Z+ protectee VVIP and take suitable action for their failure under intimation to the Commission by 1700 hours on 17th March 2021.

4. Ms. Smita Pandey IAS: 2005 be posted immediately as DM and DEO, Purba Medinipur in place of Mr Vibhu Goel IAS who shall be transferred to a non-election post.

5. Mr Pravin Prakash, IPS, SP Purba Medinipur shall also be placed under suspension immediately and charges shall be framed against him for a major failure of bandobast.

6. Mr Sunil Kumar Yadav, IPS:2009 be posted immediately as SP Purba Medinipur in place of Mr Pravin Prakash, IPS.

7. Chief Secretary shall ensure that the investigation of Nandigram PS Case number 97/21 dated 11-03-2021 is completed and consequential action is taken as per law in the next 15 days. A report in this regard shall be sent to the Commission by 31st march 2021.

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram. There, she had also claimed that no security official was present when she was attacked. Earlier in the day, the ECI ruled out the possibility of Mamata's injury being an 'attack' and said that details relating to this will be given in due course

West Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.