In Bihar, Congress Netas' Rally Platforms Keep Collapsing; BJP Thinks It's Symbolic

As the election heat intensifies in Bihar, it seems falling from the stage is being an everyday affair for the Congress party. While on Thursday morning, Congress Jale candidate's stage collapsed, on Thursday evening, Congress leaders addressing a gathering in Bagahi Deoraj constituency also suffered the same fate. The video soon went viral, and in it, Congress leaders Imran Pratapgarhi and Akhilesh Singh can be seen tripping over each other, as the jam-packed stage slumps.

Just as in the Jale candidate's case, the timing of the fall was also noteworthy - Pratapgarhi was narrating a satirical poem on the Modi government's 'wobbly' implementation of GST and demonetization, and as he completed, the leaders on the stage were seen holding on to each other, and within seconds, all were on the ground with tent collapsed over them.

#WATCH Bihar: Stage collapsed during a public rally of Congress party at Bagahi Deoraj in West Champaran, earlier today.



Party leaders Imran Pratapgarhi and Akhilesh Singh along with several party workers were present on the stage when it collapsed. pic.twitter.com/VoCpT95b0s — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

Earlier, the stage of former Aligarh Muslim University Student’s Union chief and now Congress Jale candidate Maskoor Usmani fell. Usmani was praising the power of democracy and said that people are well aware when to vote for a person and when to push them out. (Logo ko pata hai kab uthana hai aur girana hai). As he completed the stage fell taking Usmani and other Congress leaders down.

These sudden 'falls' in the Congress camp has given an opportunity to the BJP to take a jibe at the condition of the party. The Bihar BJP shared the video of Usmani and mocked saying, "The trend of the polls have started coming, RJD and their alliances, are falling over each other. Indeed public knows everything!"

Bihar assembly elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26%. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

There are two other alliances in fray - Owaisi's AIMIM has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consist of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have made Pappu Yadav their CM face.

