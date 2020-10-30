In Bihar, Tejashwi Violently Grapples With Man Who Tried To Click Selfie; BJP Attacks

On Thursday, the Bihar unit of BJP shared a video of Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav grappling with a presumed supporter in his rally after the man came forward to click a selfie with the RJD leader.

In the video, Tejashwi can be seen making his way in midst of crowd when a person comes in front of him and attempts to take a selfie. Tejashwi holds his hand and does an almost 180-degree flip, shoving the man sideways and then walking away.

BJP has said, "if the RJD leader is so agitated after the first phase of the election, how rattled will he be when the election results are out? Commenting on the 'Jungle Raj', BJP has warned that this would be the attitude of Mahagtahbandhan leaders if Tejashwi comes to power.

The RJD, for its part, has hit out at the EC, writing to the CEO that additional security for Tejashwi and at RJD rallies hasn't been provided despite repeated requests.

PM's scathing attack on RJD

PM Modi started his poll campaign in Bihar from October 23 and had launched a scathing attack on RJD and Lalu Yadav's family for 'looting' the people of the state. In his first rally, PM had declared that "lantern era has ended", in a jibe at the party symbol of the RJD. He claimed- rattled by their defeat in state polls in 2005, RJD joined the UPA at the Centre and blocked Nitish's policies by arm twisting the Congress. He said that Nitish has got only 3-4 years to work with BJP and to ensure development in Bihar.

Further, PM Modi in his second phase of campaigning said that the RJD possessed a copyright on kidnapping & extortion and that their politics was based on lies, mistrust and spreading misleading facts. He asked the crowd what else they could expect from the 'Yuvraj of Jungle Raj', referring to Mahagatbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav.

NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar has also made several 'personal attacks' on Lalu Yadav and his family. He has criticised Lalu for placing his wife Rabri Devi on CM's seat in 1997, when he was arrested in the Fodder Scam case. In an open challenge to Tejashwi Yadav, CM Nitish told him to ask his mother and father (Rabri and Lalu), about the condition of women and law and order under RJD's reign.

Bihar assembly elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26%. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

There are two other alliances in the fray - Owaisi's AIMIM has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consist of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have made Pappu Yadav their CM face.

