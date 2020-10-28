Bihar Polls: UP CM Hails Centre's Initiatives In J&K, Slams Cong For Failing To Deliver

Addressing a rally in the Chanpatia constituency in Bihar on Wednesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath slammed Congress for depriving the people of West Champaran of buying land in Jammu and Kashmir. He was referring to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020 repealing or substituting 26 laws of the erstwhile state. By omitting 'permanent resident of the state' from Section 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act, people from other parts of the country can now purchase non-agriculture land in the Union Territory.

Asserting that Congress had no right to ask for votes, Adityanath reminded the people that the Sonia Gandhi-led party had also failed to provide basic necessities to the poor. Moreover, he lauded the abrogation of Article 370 which he claimed was a deadly blow for terrorism. He stressed that BJP would not tolerate terrorism on Indian soil. The voting for the first phase of Bihar polls is currently underway.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "Modiji has achieved the construct of One India, great India. The people of West Champaran might also have a desire of making a house in Jammu and Kashmir. No one can stop you. Congress had deprived you of this. Today, how is Congress asking you for votes? It cannot give you land and houses. It did not provide toilets and electricity to poor people. It deprived the poor of health services."

"Modiji abrogated Article 370 from Kashmir once and for all. Do you know the meaning of the abrogation of Article 370? It is the last nail on the coffin of terrorism. There is no place for terrorism on Indian soil. I want to appeal to you- India's land cannot belong to terrorists. It is the land of Lord Ram, Krishna and Shankar. India's land belongs to our freedom fighters. India's land belongs to the saints. It is BJP's resolve that terrorism and Naxalism will have no place on Indian soil," he added.

BJP fields 110 candidates

The voting for the other phases of the Bihar Assembly election will take place on November 3 and November 7. Prominent BJP candidates include international shooter Shreyasi Singh (Jamui), former MP Hari Manjhi (Bodhgaya), Bihar chief spokesperson Nikhil Anand (Maner) and ministers Brij Kishor Bind (Chainpur) and Prem Kumar (Gaya Town). Only 13 (11.81%) of the overall 110 candidates are women as against ally JD(U) which has given tickets to 22 women. BJP has reiterated that the next government will be led by CM Nitish Kumar.

