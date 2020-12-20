J&K LG Manoj Sinha Thanks People As DDC Polls Culminates In 'peaceful, Free & Fair' Manner

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday expressed satisfaction over the District Development Council (DDC) elections which were held in a "very peaceful, free and fair manner" in the union territory amid the threats of terror attacks and also despite the challenging weather conditions in all phases of the polls. The elections held significance for being the first polling activity since the abrogation of Article 370.

"I am happy that except for one or two very small incidents, District Development Council (DDC) elections were conducted in a very peaceful, free and fair manner. Despite cold weather, Jammu and Kashmir Police and armed forces contributed in a big way during these elections," Sinha said while addressing a press conference in Jammu.

"I want to say that the three-tier democracy should work in a big way in Jammu and Kashmir. When the District Development Board gets formed then the development of the district will be the responsibility of the elected representatives," he added.

'Polling stations witnessed long queues'

While apprising about the Centre launching of a new health program to cover around one crore people in the Union Territory, Manoj Sinha said, "On December 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating a health program Ayushman Bharat Yojana - Sehat Program. When Ayushman Bharat Yojana started then it was assured that those below the poverty line will get Rs 5 lakh health cover."

"On the same lines, 30 lakh people are getting the health cover under Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Jammu and Kashmir. There are 1 crore people remaining in the Union Territory who are outside the cover. They will be given the health cover under Ayushman Bharat Yojana - Sehat scheme in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

On Saturday, after the culmination of the DDC polls, the lieutenant governor thanked the people of UT for reposing their faith in democracy in the UT. He said, "Youth and first-time voters of J&K voted for a new and better tomorrow. The polling stations across the UT witnessed long queues of enthusiastic voters and people came out to vote in large numbers, with the voter turnout percentage even in the traditionally low percentage areas registering manifold increase as compared to earlier held Parliamentary and panchayat elections which itself manifests that the faith of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the democratic process has deepened."

The maiden DDC polls were conducted in the UT in eight phases, and the final phase concluded on Saturday with an overall voter turnout of approximately 51%. In the seventh phase, the polling percentage went up to 57.22% and in previous phases, it varied from 48% to 51%.

(With inputs from agencies)

