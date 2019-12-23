Jharkhand Polls: Congress Losing Four Of Six Seats Which Rahul Gandhi Campaigned For

While the BJP has failed to retain the Jharkhand Assembly, as per recent EC poll trends on Monday, the Mahagathbandhan alliance too is losing in seats where former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, as per EC trends. Gandhi had rallied in five constituencies as part of the Congress campaign - Mahagama, Simdega, Ranchi, Rajmahal, Pakur, and Barkagaon. His rallies had stirred massive controversies due to his comments like 'India is rape capital of the world', 'Rape in India' etc.
The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. There is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP. Aggressive poll campaign was held by PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi throughout the state in all five phases. While the Prime Minister campaigned at in 9 places including Dumka, Sahibganj, Barhat, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, the BJP chief too held rallies in 9 places including Dhanbad, Giridih, Deoghar, Chitahi.
Recent EC trends show BJP leading in 27 seats. Meanwhile, JMM leading in 28 seats, Congress on 13 seats, RJD on 3 seats, and Babulal Marandi's JVM on 3 seats. The halfway mark in the 81-seat Assembly is 40 seats.
