Jharkhand Polls: Congress Losing Four Of Six Seats Which Rahul Gandhi Campaigned For

While the BJP has failed to retain the Jharkhand Assembly, as per recent EC poll trends on Monday, the Mahagathbandhan alliance too is losing in seats where former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, as per EC trends. Gandhi had rallied in five constituencies as part of the Congress campaign - Mahagama, Simdega, Ranchi, Rajmahal, Pakur, and Barkagaon. His rallies had stirred massive controversies due to his comments like 'India is rape capital of the world', 'Rape in India' etc.

Here's how the Rahul Gandhi campaigned constituencies are faring:

Mahagama: The BJP bastion seat is witnessing BJP candidate Ashok Kumar leading Congress candidate Deepika Pandey Singh by 4451 votes, with 44.62% votes counted, as per EC trends.

Simdega: The ST-majority constituency is surprisingly seeing BJP candidate Shradhanand Besra leading against the Congress alliance candidate Bhushan Bara by 2148 votes, as per EC trends.

Ranchi: The capital city is likely to be retained by BJP as its candidate Chandreshwar Prasad Singh is leading against the JMM-Congress alliance candidate Mahua Maji by 2257 votes, as per EC trends.

Rajmahal: The tribal majority constituency will be retained by BJP as its candidate Anant Kumar Ojha is leading by a margin of 38691 votes against JMM candidate Ketabuddin Sekh, as per EC trends.

Pakur: This seat is seeing BJP's Veni Prasad Gupt is trailing against the Congress party’s Alamgir Alam by a margin over 40,000 votes as AJSU could well be playing spoilsport for the BJP, garnering over 25934 votes, as per EC trends.

Barkagaon: Congress is assured of a victory in this seat which it has held since 2009 as its candidate Amba Prasad is ahead of her closest rival AJSU's Roshan Lal Choudhary. The BJP is trailing the Congress candidate by nearly 18,720 votes, as per EC trends.

Poll campaign:

The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. There is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP. Aggressive poll campaign was held by PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi throughout the state in all five phases. While the Prime Minister campaigned at in 9 places including Dumka, Sahibganj, Barhat, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, the BJP chief too held rallies in 9 places including Dhanbad, Giridih, Deoghar, Chitahi.

Recent EC trends show BJP leading in 27 seats. Meanwhile, JMM leading in 28 seats, Congress on 13 seats, RJD on 3 seats, and Babulal Marandi's JVM on 3 seats. The halfway mark in the 81-seat Assembly is 40 seats.

