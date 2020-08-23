'BJP, JDU, LJP Will Fight Together And Win Bihar Polls': JP Nadda Exudes Confidence In NDA

BJP chief JP Nadda on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party will fight elections together and win the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. This comes as the day after Bihar BJP set a target of winning three-fourth of seats for the NDA in the assembly elections due in October-November.

In the 2015 assembly polls, CM Nitish Kumar's JDU, then a part of the Mahagathbandhan won 71 seats, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD won 80 seats, and Congress won 27 seats. The BJP which fought the elections alone after Kumar in 2013 broke the 17-year-old alliance won a mere 53 seats out of 157 contested. However, the saffron party came back to power when Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and once again stitched an alliance with the BJP.

Exuding confidence in the NDA's victor, Nadda said,

"BJP, JDU, and LJP will fight elections together and win. We have to add value not only to BJP but to our alliance partners also."

Nadda further urged the party members from Bihar to make people of the state aware of the welfare work done by the party at the Centre and state level. He also spoke about the various measures such as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, production of masks and PPE kits.

Guidelines issued for elections in Bihar during COVID-19 and Flood

The EC awaits the suggestions of different political parties on the same. However, on Friday the EC approved broad guidelines for the conduct of the elections and by-polls during COVID-19.

The candidates indulging in the elections can fill the form, affidavit, and pay the fee online to follow social distancing. Under these guidelines, only 5 people including the candidate will be allowed for the door-to-door campaign. Gloves and masks will be provided to the electors for signing on the voter register and pressing the button of EVM voting. The maximum number of electors allowed at a time is 1000 at the polling station, unlike 1500 last year. There will also be a restriction on the number of people accompanying the voter and the vehicles parked at the time of nomination.

Bihar assembly elections

Bihar is going to polls in October-November this year. As BJP lost in Delhi, all eyes are set on former party chief Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar -led JDU. While Kumar faces strong anti-incumbency, RJD - Bihar's main opposition has lost the luster it once had due to the absence of it's chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav has been amplifying its attack against the BJP government and has been portrayed as the CM candidate of the Mahagathbandhan. Meanwhile, former JDU vice president Prashant Kishor has also claimed that he is working at 'ground level' for the development of Bihar. In a twist of sorts, London-based Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of JDU leader Binod Choudhary, on March 8 declared herself as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

