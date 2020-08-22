Direct EC To Hold Bihar Polls Till State Is Declared COVID-19, Flood-free: Petition In SC

Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, a resident of Bihar filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking directions for the Election Commission (EC) to halt holding the assembly elections until the state is declared COVID-19 and flood free.

Rajesh Kumar filed this plea in the state's Supreme Court through the advocate Shantanu Sagar. The plea filed by him read that EC is convinced that free and fair elections can be held despite public meetings are banned and these elections will put the candidates who are indulging in the election activities at high risk of getting infected by the virus.

READ | 3 RJD MLAs Join JD(U) Ahead Of Bihar Polls

READ | Bihar Govt Fixes Treatment Charges For COVID-19 Patients; Different Rates As Per Area

The petition further stated that the petitioner had filed a representation to the Election Commission on 18 July in which he requested to postpone the state elections for the safety of the people. But, on 11 August, the Chief Election Commissioner gave a statement in the press that the elections in Bihar will be held as per schedule despite the fact that the state is grappling under COVID-19 and floods.

"By deciding to hold elections during the pandemic, the Election Commission of India has ignored the population of states like Bihar whereby the population is above 9.9 crores and it can't adopt targeted measures for older voters who are more vulnerable to COVID-19. Options like proxy voters under a well established legal framework, postal voting, and mobile ballot boxes can not be explored and implemented in such a short span of time," the plea further stated.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Bihar has crossed one lakh and holding elections during such time will only result in the spread of the virus. The plea further sought to direct the commission to not publish the election notification in official gazette until the competent authorities do not declare the state COVID-19 and flood free. It further sought that the government of the state be directed to ensure proper and safe facilities for all the residents without focussing on the upcoming assembly elections.

READ | Ex-Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi Quits Mahagathbandhan Ahead Of Polls, Blames Lalu's RJD

Guidelines issued for elections in Bihar during COVID-19 and Flood

The Bihar elections are due in October-November but the dates for the elections are not yet finalised due to the pandemic COVID-19 and flood. The EC awaits the suggestions of different political parties on the same. However, on Friday the EC approved broad guidelines for the conduct of the elections and by-polls during COVID-19.

The candidates indulging in the elections can fill the form, affidavit, and pay the fee online to follow social distancing. Under these guidelines, only 5 people including the candidate will be allowed for the door-to-door campaign. Gloves and masks will be provided to the electors for signing on the voter register and pressing the button of EVM voting. The maximum number of electors allowed at a time is 1000 at the polling station, unlike 1500 last year. There will also be a restriction on the number of people accompanying the voter and the vehicles parked at the time of nomination.

READ | EC Releases Guidelines For Voting, Campaign, Postal Ballots And Counting Votes Amid COVID

READ | Bihar Records Highest-ever Recovery Rate At 78.05 Pc

(with inputs from ANI)