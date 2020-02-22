Nadda: Congress Did Not 'dare' To Abrogate Article 370 Despite Several Opportunities

BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday, February 22 said that the Congress party had several opportunities to abrogate Article 370, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, but added that it didn't dare to do it. Congress and BJP have been in a constant war of words since the central government revoked the special status of J&K in August 5, 2019. Addressing a public rally in Patna, the BJP national president said,

"Congress got a majority government several times. Jawaharlal Nehru and Mrs (Indira) Gandhi each got the majority twice. Rajeev Gandhi came to power with a majority once but they could not dare abrogate Article 370."

Nadda added that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government that came to power with 303 MPs in May and abrogated Article 370 in August. The erstwhile state was also bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"People of Jammu and Kashmir are very happy after the abrogation of Article 370. You must have heard the speech made by Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal in the Parliament. He had said, 'Shasan karne mein aur raj karne mein antar hai' (there is a difference between governing and ruling)," Nadda said.

"Our party is based on ideology, ideas, and organisation. There are around 2,500 political parties in the country. Fifty-nine of these parties have received recognition from the election commission on the state level and there are seven national parties. However, most of these parties are based on nepotism," he added.

'Bihar Has Modi's Blessings': Nadda's Reach Out Message For BJP Workers

Nadda was in Patna to inaugurate 11 new district party offices in the state. Speaking at the function, he called upon party workers to make use of technology at their disposal and explain to the people that,

"Bihar has the blessings of Narendra Modi, who has provided assistance worth billions to the state and these have been effectively utilised on the ground through Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Bihar has changed in the last five years. We have to put all our efforts so that an NDA government comes to power in the state in the upcoming assembly election in November," Nadda added.

The visit assumes significance as Bihar's 243 member Legislative Assembly is scheduled to go for polls later this year.

(With Inputs from ANI)