JP Nadda Slams Tejashwi's 10 Lakh Govt Jobs Promise: 'Bihar People Will Be Job Providers'

As Bihar is under the election season with the political parties making swooping promises of change if voted to power, BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday took a swipe at RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav over his promise of 10 lakh government jobs in the runup to the Bihar Assembly polls.

While addressing a public gathering in Sonpur, Nadda said NDA vows to provide development in such a way that people of Bihar will not do jobs but offer jobs to others.

"They say they will give 10 lakh jobs. We say that we will give 19 lakh job opportunities in Bihar. In Atmanirbhar Bihar, the people of Bihar will not do jobs, they will offer jobs. That is the kind of development we will bring," Nadda said.

He said that a medical college is coming up in Chhapra which will lead to the opening up of around 500 medical stores, 10 diagnostic centres and at least 4-5 coaching institutes.

"We know how to create employment. It's not like you come into power and give 10 lakh jobs," he said.

Nadda, taking a jibe at the election symbol of RJD (a lantern), asked the cheering crowd if people of the state want a lantern or LED lights in their homes.

"When I was the Health Minister and Narendra Modi Ji was the Prime Minister, in four years, we gave 11 medical colleges to Bihar. We worked on the construction of roads and highways and electrification of railway tracks," Nadda said.

"The BJP government spent over Rs 3,000 crores on the welfare of farmers, Rs 1,000 crores on education, Rs 600 crores on health. Around Rs 1,200 crores are being spent on Chapra medical college, which will be a world-class and state of the art establishment," he added.

The BJP chief also highlighted that Rs 54,000 crores were spent on the construction of highways, Rs 13,000 crores for roads and Rs 2,700 crore on airports in Bihar.

READ | Tejashwi Yadav Shares Old Video Of PM Modi In Bihar, Claims 'he's Listing Nitish's Scams'

READ | Congress Wants Bihar Guv to dismiss Nitish Govt: 'CM Is Shielding Munger SP Lipi Singh'

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar is bracing for the second and third phase of the Legislative Assembly Elections which is due on November 3 and November 7 which will be contested in 172 assembly constituencies, while the vote counting will be conducted on November 10. The first phase of elections was held in 71 assembly constituencies on October 28, which saw a voter turnout of 55.69%, a better poll percentage as compared to that in 2015.

A major battle is expected between the two major alliances -- NDA and Mahagathbandhan. From the NDA fold, BJP is contesting on 121 seats of which 11 seats have been allocated to its smaller allies, while the ruling JDU in coalition with BJP is contesting on 122 seats of which 7 seats are allotted to Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, in the 243 seat Bihar assembly election. On the other hand, Mahagathbandhan consisting of RJD and Congress with 144:70 seat-sharing ratio along with three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats. LJP which was an NDA ally is contesting solo as the party made an exit from the alliance for having differences over the seat-sharing ratio with JDU.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Bihar Elections: MoS Nityanand Rai Confident Of NDA Forming Govt With Two-third Majority

READ | '46,000 Villages In Bihar To Be Connected By Optical Fibre In 6-7 Months': RS Prasad