Kerala Local Body Polls: Vijayan Thanks Voters As LDF Leads, Says 'victory For Secularism'

Thanking citizens for reposing their faith in the ruling LDF government, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remarked that the win in local body polls symbolizes victory for 'secularism and inclusive development'. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading in 520 of 945 grama panchayats whereas the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in 371. In a veiled attack on the BJP, CM Vijayan also stated that efforts to destabilise the government using central agencies have been defeated. The state is also expected to go to polls again in May 2021 for the Assembly elections.

Highlighting that the win was the 'public's victory,' Vijayan asserted that results have shown that the UDF and its 'opportunistic politics' have no space in Kerala. He also accused the Congress of siding with the BJP to malign the LDF.

Thank you Kerala. Thank you for reposing faith in LDF. We are humbled by the trust and the confidence of the people of Kerala. This is a victory for secularism and inclusive development. My warm greetings to all the elected representatives. pic.twitter.com/KGnAb6Xj4f — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) December 16, 2020

"People accepted development works carried out by LDF govt in the last four years. Those who were behind the disinformation campaign thought that people's mandate can be turned against LDF. I congratulate & thank all voters who were not influenced by false campaign & supported LDF," Vijayan said.

The Opposition Congress-led UDF was leading in 375 grama panchayats, 44 block panchayats, 45 municipalities and three district panchayats. The BJP is ahead in 23 grama panchayats and two municipalities, including Pandalam, which was the centre of protests against the entry of women of the banned age group into the Sabarimala Ayyappa shrine. The LDF is also on its way to 10 of 14 district panchayats and also leads in 45 Municipal Corporations.

Issuing a response to the trends, BJP state chief K Surendran pointed out the positives from the results so far. Surendran highlighted that the BJP's seat share has increased and people have accepted Narendra Modi's welfare programmes. "In last election, Congress won 21 seats in Thiruvananthapuram corporation now it has only 8 seats. The fight is between BJP & CPI(M) in the state," he said.

