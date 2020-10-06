'No If & But': BJP Tells Chirag It's With Nitish In Bihar; Warns LJP To Avoid PM's Posters

Rebuffing Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan, the BJP on Tuesday "unequivocally" stated that the leader of the NDA alliance in Bihar is Nitish Kumar and the ties between the party and Janata Dal (United) is "unbreakable". Paswan, an ardent critic of Kumar, has announced that his party will field candidates against JD(U) in the polls and will form the next government in alliance with BJP. LJP is an NDA partner at the Central level.

In his very opening remarks in a joint press conference, state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said, "There is no doubt that Nitish Kumar is our leader in Bihar and LJP is our ally at Centre. The NDA under Nitish Kumar will win a majority and form the government."

When fielded a question on Paswan's repeated assertion of a post-poll pact with BJP by cutting JD(U)'s votes in the polls and damaging Kumar's position, Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said, "There is no if and but, no confusion. We have said unequivocally that Nitish Kumar will be our CM. It doesn't matter which party gets how many seats in polls."

In an indirect warning to LJP, Modi said the party will complain to the Election Commission over the possible use of PM Narendra Modi's photos in the poll campaign by Independent candidates and political parties in Bihar. "We've got to know that some Independent candidates and dozens of parties in Bihar might use photos of CM or PM. If needed, we'll write to EC that BJP, JD(U), VIP, HAM are contesting together and only they can use PM's photos. If someone else uses it, EC can take action."

Nitish hits backs at LJP, Paswan

Meanwhile, responding to Chirag Paswan's "Let me enjoy the moment" remark after walking out of NDA in the state, Nitish Kumar hit back saying, "I believe in doing my job. If some people derive pleasure out of saying something inconsequential, they are most welcome to do so. It doesn't bother me."

Taking shots at LJP, the CM 'reminded' that the party has just two seats in Bihar Assembly and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan reached Rajya Sabha after the BJP-JD(U) gave him a ticket. "Ram Vilas Paswan is unwell. We want him to recover. Did he reach Rajya Sabha without JDU's help? How many seats do they have in Bihar Vidhan Sabha? Two. So, BJP-JD(U) gave him a ticket to RS. What do we have to do with what someone says?"

NDA seat-sharing out

The BJP and JD(U) announced the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election on Tuesday. In a significant climbdown for the JD(U), it will contest only 115 seats on this occasion, ceding seven seats for Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM. On the other hand, BJP shall field candidates in 121 constituencies. While Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced that the Vikassheel Insaan Party will be accommodated in the BJP's quota of seats, there was no clarity on the number of seats it will contest.

The upcoming Assembly election will be held in 3 phases — October 28, November 3 and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

